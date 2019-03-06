Japanese man shocked to see his grandad using a sex toy as a vase
6 March 2019, 16:06
A man was horrified to see his grandfather mistakenly using a male sex toy to hold flowers next to his grandmother's ashes.
Even more mortifying was that the flowers were part of a tribute to his late grandmother and were sitting next to his ashes.
久々に実家に帰宅。— Framingo Devil(悪のコニやん)@FF14 (@koniy0805) March 1, 2019
一年前に他界した祖母に挨拶しに行くと、前の職場の送別会で貰ったTENGAが、歴史上かつてない程に最悪の使われ方をしていた。
おじいちゃん……
それは、花瓶じゃないよ。
他の家族は一体なぜこうなる前に止めなかったのか。
未使用品だったのがせめてもの救い。 pic.twitter.com/BmdkTKf7yR
The bizarre and cringeworthy situation came to light when Twitter user @koniy0805 entered his grandads house and saw the mistake.
He had even taken some pliers to widen the hole in the Tenga sex toy in order to fit a larger number of flowers inside.
Sharing pictures of the blunder on Twitter he joked: "Of course, if Tengas came with a large opening at the tip, they would be extremely messy to use for their original purpose."
ニッパーか何かで上の空気穴をこじ開けた形跡が……— Framingo Devil(悪のコニやん)@FF14 (@koniy0805) March 1, 2019
おじいちゃんの渾身の工作だったんだろうな～……
申し訳ないけどコレばかりは没収&破棄。 pic.twitter.com/je3S0bNJYN
Some Twitter users joked that as Tenga is the Japanese word or elegance, perhaps that's the reason the grandfather made such an innocent mistake.
Thankfully, @koniy0805 has revealed that he managed to sneakily get rid of the 'vase' and spare his grandad's feelings by not telling him what it actually was.