Karl Lagerfeld young: Chanel boss appears handsome in early photos before death aged 85

Karl Lagerfeld pictured in a Jean Patou'S Artistic Director in 1960. Picture: Getty

Karl Lagerfeld is pictured as a young man in vintage photos taken before he passed away following weeks of illness at the age of 85.

Karl Lagerfeld held his position as Chanel's creative director for over 30 years before he died on Tuesday 19th February at the age of 85.

The iconic Chanel designer might have been famed for his white hair sleeked into a ponytail, black tuxedo and sunglasses but what did he look like when he was younger?

We take a look at some of the earlier pictures of Karl Lagerfeld from his early beginnings a German Stylist to when he took over as creative director of Chanel in 1983 and more.

Read more: Karl Lagerfeld dead at 85: Chanel director passes away after 'weeks of ill health'

Karl Lagerfeld aged 21, in 1954

At The Age Of 21, The German Stylist Karl Lagerfeld Won 1St Prize In The Coat Category At The Fashion Design Competition In Paris, On December 11, 1954. Long before his iconic white ponytail, he sported a much slicker look with his dark brunette hair slicked into a quiff.