Karl Lagerfeld cause of death: How did the Chanel creative director die? Fashion icon 'dies following pancreatic cancer' battle at 85

Karl Lagerfeld has died at the age of 85.

Karl Lagerfeld, creative director of Chanel, has died at the age of 85, according to reports.

The fashion icon is believed to have passed away on Tuesday 19 February.

But how did Karl Lagerfeld die? This is what we know so far:

How did Karl Lagerfeld die?

According to reports in France, Karl passed away after a period of ill health.

The cause of death has not been confirmed, however, it has been reported the fashionista had pancreatic cancer.

According to the Mail Online, a source said: "He hadn’t gone on about his illness, but battled it very bravely.

"Karl was very proud of his fitness and healthy living, so the pancreatic cancer came as a huge shock."

Was Karl Lagerfeld unwell?

Karl had missed two Chanel haute couture shoes in Paris in January.

At the time, Chanel only commented that the creative director was feeling tired.

At the time, a statement said: “Mr Lagerfeld, artistic director of Chanel, who was feeling tired, asked Virginie Viard, director of the creative studio of the house, to represent him."

