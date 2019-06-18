Killer Asian hornets that can KILL with one sting set to invade the UK

The hornets have already made their way to Jersey. Picture: GETTY

The hornets are a huge threat to local wildlife and consume up to 50 honey bees each day.

The United Kingdom is set to be invaded by deadly Asian hornets after the black and yellow striped insects have been spotted in Jersey.

Numbers of the killer bugs have risen since 2018 with 13 active nests being destroyed on the British islands in 2019.

The recent warm spring followed by rainy weather is the perfect climate for hornet breeding, meaning numbers are expected to increase dramatically within the coming weeks.

While most stings can be treated at home or by a pharmacist, the hornet venom can prove fatal to those with allergies.

The hornets are causing havoc to the ecosystem. Picture: GETTY

The hornet species prove a huge nuisance for local wildlife, with another expert telling The Sun: "They are a threat to biodiversity."

It's thought that the Asian hornets are responsible for consuming up to 50 honey bees each day.

The NHS recommends wearing insect repellant and covering exposed skin in order to reduce likelihood of being stung.

If unfortunate enough to encounter a hornet then experts suggest remaining calm and attempting to slowly move away. Under no circumstances should you ever wave your arms around or attempt to swat a hornet.

The species is native to Asia and was introduced by accident to France in 2004. Asian hornets reached the Channel Islands and the UK in 2016.

READ MORE: Fish and chips could be off the menu within 30 years due to global warming