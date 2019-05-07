Line of Duty actor Martin Compston's real accent shocks Sunday Brunch viewers

The fifth season of Line of Duty finally concluded after six gripping weeks that kept viewers on the edge of their seats

Line of Duty's gripping fifth series came to a shock conclusion at the weekend, but the biggest surprise came when fans discovered actor Martin Compston's real accent.

Appearing on Sunday Brunch to discuss his role as D.S. Steve Arnott in the BBC drama, where the actor flawlessly adopts a South London accent.

But as Martin joked about the true identity of 'H' to hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer, viewers were distracted by the actor's Scottish accent.

Line of Duty fans were stunned to discover the actor's real accent. Picture: BBC

Every acting award out there should be given to Martin Compston purely based on his outstanding ability to convincingly sound like a south east native despite having one of the thickest Scottish accents going. Blew my mind to hear that voice come out of Arnott. #LineOfDuty — Olivia. (@OliveBlair_) May 5, 2019

Fans flocked to social media in shock after discovering Martin's real accent.

Another Line of Duty fanatic commented: "Finding out that Martin Compston / DS Steve Arnott actually has a Scottish accent has blown my mind."

A third said that the revelation was as dramatic as anything that would happen in the finale episode.

Wooooah! @martin_compston / DS Steve Arnott is properly Scottish 😳 that’s as big a minds blown as whatever happens in Line Of Duty tonight!



He perfectly holds that accent in the show, no idea it wasn’t his own. — Peter Atkinson (@PeBriAtk) May 5, 2019