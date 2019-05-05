Line Of Duty finale ‘leaks’ as fans spot DVD in Sainsbury’s BEFORE it airs on TV

5 May 2019, 09:48 | Updated: 5 May 2019, 10:00

The Line Of Duty finale will air tonight on BBC One at 9pm.
The Line Of Duty finale will air tonight on BBC One at 9pm. Picture: BBC

Twitter users worry that online spoilers could ruin the 90-minute special, which is set to reveal the identity of mysterious OCG boss 'H'

Line Of Duty fans have shared their fury online at the show’s decision to release the DVD 24 hours BEFORE the final airs tonight.

Eagle-eyed shoppers took to social media to post a string of pictures showing the series 5 DVD and the complete 1-5 boxset on shelves in Sainsbury’s yesterday evening.

But viewers are worried that spoilers will surface online, ruining the hotly anticipated final episode, which is set to reveal the fate of AC12 boss Ted Hastings and the identity of mystery ‘H’.

Eagle-eyed shoppers spotted the series 5 DVD and the complete 1-5 boxset on shelves in Sainsbury’s yesterday evening.
Eagle-eyed shoppers spotted the series 5 DVD and the complete 1-5 boxset on shelves in Sainsbury’s yesterday evening. Picture: Facebook

After learning of the release, one Twitter user wrote: “Very disappointed about #lineofduty spoilers - apparently some Sainsbury’s accidentally selling the S5 DVD early. Avoiding the Facebook group and hashtag now.”

“@jed_mercurio Just wondering what you think of @sainsburys, they’ve been selling Series 5 DVD today, instead of Monday! The 47k members of the @Line_of_duty FB fan page are NOT happy,” wrote another fan.

HMV in Aberdeen also addressed the TV clanger, saying: “When you realise that the explosive #LineOfDuty series finale is this Sunday night, but we have the DVD copies in store now for Monday's release...#itsajoke #we'llwait #temptingthough #whosH #AC12.”

However some fans used the opportunity to follow in Ted Hastings’ footsteps and stick obediently to the TV schedule.

One viewer joked: “Ac12 will be catching bent shoppers @sainsburys for the early DVD release of #LineOfDuty I for one, will not be watching, as I follow the series to the letter of the law, THE LETTER!”

“Held a DVD of Sunday's Line of Duty finale in my hand earlier, it was tempting to sneak it out of the warehouse but I conduct myself to the letter of the law, THE LETTER,” wrote another.

Line Of Duty’s writer Jed Mercurio admitted to telling “a few judicious lies” and even keeping his family in the dark to keep the show’s twists and turns a close-guarded secret, which prompted fans to question him about the Sainsbury's scandal.

“I’ve lied before and it may well be I will lie again,” said the brains behind the brilliant police drama.

“I tell the truth where it’s the ethical thing to do, but in terms of entertainment there’s a certain fun and enjoyment that can be added to the experience by a few judicious lies.”

A whopping 17 million people are expected to tune into tonight’s 90-minute finale, which could see DI Kate Fleming (Vicki McClure) and DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) uncover the bent copper behind the OCG.

Line Of Duty will air tonight on BBC One at 9pm.

