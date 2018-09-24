Line of Duty seasons 5: Trailer, release date and cast revealed

DS Steve Arnott, Superintendent Ted Hastings and DC Kate Fleming all featured in the season five trailer on the BBC, which dropped straight after the Bodyguard finale.

Line of Duty fans were treated to an unexpected teaser trailer for season five, which aired straight after the dramatic Bodyguard finale last night.

Creator Jed Mercurio has the nation gripped with his thrilling and gritty drama, which focuses on the AC-12 anti-corruption unit in the Central Constabulary police force.

Here's what we know about the upcoming fifth series of Line of Duty including the cast and release date:

Martin Compston and Vicky McClure play the two Detectives in the gripping series. Picture: PA Images

The Line of Duty 5 cast

Fans of the show will be pleased to see the three key characters make a return.

DS Arnott (Martin Compston), Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) and newly-promoted DC Kate Fleming (Vicky McGlure) all appeared in the series 5 trailer, which saw a concerned Hastings announce: "AC-12 is being met with an institutional cover-up".

No other characters were present in the quick teaser, but it is rumoured that Little Boy Blue actor Stephen Graham is set to take on the new 'baddie' role after Thandie Newton's DCI Roz Huntley was written out last year.

Adrian Dunbar has played Superintendent Ted Hastings in all series so far. Picture: PA Images

When will Line of Duty series 5 air?

The trailer announced series 5 will return in 2019, but failed to reveal any exact dates.

Series 1 premiered on BBC Two in June 2012, with the follow-up returning to the same channel in the February two years later.

The third and fourth series were then broadcast on BBC One, with both airing in March of 2016 and 2017, so we can probably expect to see series five returning in spring next year.