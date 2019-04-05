Hospital owns tiny cars for child patients to drive themselves to operating rooms

5 April 2019, 17:28

Girl in hospital car
Girl in hospital car. Picture: Facebook/NorthernCalforniaGroupHospital

The hospital originally bought a black convertible car, before being gifted another pink car for the "little patients" to use.

A hospital has come up with a genius way to alleviate stress for young patients, by giving them tiny cars to drive themselves to the operating room.

The Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California, shared a video of one young child driving around a small, pink Volkswagen Beetle while wearing a hospital gown and surgical cap.  

"We can see the stress and anxiety melt away when they hop in the car," a med said on their Facebook page.

The Med centre explained the girl pictured in the pink car is called Caroline, and she's seen gleefully riding it around the hospital halls.

The hospital originally bought a black convertible car, before being gifted another pink car for the "little patients" to use.

Girl in pink hospital car
Girl in pink hospital car. Picture: Facebook/NorthernCaliforniaGroup

"The new pink car was generously donated by one of our employees and her family," the med center explained in a post in March. 

The post quickly went viral with users commenting on how adorable the idea was and commanded the hospital for making young children more comfortable on the ward.

Latest News

See more Latest News

US flight forced into emergency landing after pilot's screens go blank

UK & World

Russian defence ministry claims troops are 'trained to use telepathy in combat'

UK & World

Mick Jagger 'doing well' after replacement heart valve treatment

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Miracle Twins - Who Were Given Just 24 Hours To Live

Skull theory claims you can tell if your baby is a boy or a girl using 12-week-scan

Lifestyle

The best time to put your kids to bed in accordance with their age (stock image)

This is the 'optimal time your child should be in bed by'

Lifestyle

Nose filler is the latest cosmetic procedure craze (stock image)

Affordable 'liquid nose jobs' that take just 15 MINUTES are the latest cosmetic beauty craze

Beauty

2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Private photo of Beyonce and Jay Z’s kids leaked online, revealing what twins Sir and Rumi look like

Showbiz

The BGT judges will be left in tears on tomorrow night's launch episode

Britain’s Got Talent judges weep as child pays tribute to ‘missed’ Ant McPartlin

TV & Movies

The funeral for Mike Thalassitis is being held today

Mike Thalassitis funeral: Love Island and TOWIE stars gather to pay respects

Celebrities