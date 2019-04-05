Hospital owns tiny cars for child patients to drive themselves to operating rooms

Girl in hospital car. Picture: Facebook/NorthernCalforniaGroupHospital

The hospital originally bought a black convertible car, before being gifted another pink car for the "little patients" to use.

A hospital has come up with a genius way to alleviate stress for young patients, by giving them tiny cars to drive themselves to the operating room.

The Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California, shared a video of one young child driving around a small, pink Volkswagen Beetle while wearing a hospital gown and surgical cap.

"We can see the stress and anxiety melt away when they hop in the car," a med said on their Facebook page.

The Med centre explained the girl pictured in the pink car is called Caroline, and she's seen gleefully riding it around the hospital halls.

The hospital originally bought a black convertible car, before being gifted another pink car for the "little patients" to use.

Girl in pink hospital car. Picture: Facebook/NorthernCaliforniaGroup

"The new pink car was generously donated by one of our employees and her family," the med center explained in a post in March.

The post quickly went viral with users commenting on how adorable the idea was and commanded the hospital for making young children more comfortable on the ward.