Liverpool Street Station delays and ticket machine failure causes travel chaos for commuters

The busy central London station currently has severe delays. Picture: Getty

It's been confirmed by Greater Anglia that severe delays are expected until further notice.

London's Liverpool Street Station has been sent into chaos following a points failure, track defect and a reported ticket collection machine failure across the whole station.

The busy central station now has fewer trains coming in and out of the platforms and it's been confirmed that there will be a limited amount of services until the end of the day.

The station is currently in chaos and probably will be until the end of the day. Picture: PA

Journeys towards Stratford, Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters will be affected until further notice and it's been confirmed by Greater Anglia that they will all be either cancelled, delayed or revised.

This all comes after Network Rail spotted a defected set of points outside of Liverpool Street Station, which is the reason so many different platforms and routes are affected as it's getting sorted out.

It's also rumoured that all of the ticket collection machines at the stations have failed, cause further stress and delay to busy commuters.

More information on the situation can be found here