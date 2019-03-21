Who are Madeleine McCann's siblings Sean and Amelie and how old are the twins now?

Sean and Amelie in their apartment in Praia da Luz in Portugal 19 May 2007. Picture: Getty

Twin siblings Sean and Amelie were sleeping in the same room as Madeleine when she disappeared in 2007, but where are they now?

The story of Madeleine McCann first dominated headlines in 2007 when the three-year-old vanished from her family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

She was sleeping near twin siblings Sean and Amelie on the night of her disappearance, which fast became one of the most famous missing children cases in the world.

But what happened to Maddie's brother and sister, and how old are they now?

Who are Sean and Amelie McCann?

Sean and Amelie are the twin siblings of Madeleine McCann.

The twins were just two years old at the time of Maddie’s suspected abduction and were thought to be sleeping next to her when she disappeared.

McCann Family Return Home. Picture: Getty

How old are the twins now?

The McCann twins were born in February 2005, which makes Sean and Amelie 14 years old.

Last year Maddie's siblings celebrated their 13th birthday with family and friends at a big party.

A friend of the family told The Sun that their only wish was “for their big sister to come home”.

They added: “There will be prayers to remember Madeleine as well wherever she is.”

Another guest from the party in 2018 said: “Kate and Gerry want to give the twins a memorable occasion, they’re teenagers now and that’s a big deal.

"But the party will be marred with a tinge of sadness because Madeleine is not here to join the fun.”

Investigation Continues For Missing Madeleine McCann. Picture: Getty

Where are the twins now?

Maddie's siblings currently live with parents Kate and Gerry in their hometown of Loughborough in Leicestershire.

The attend a Catholic secondary school and are reportedly both aspiring to be athletes, competing in triathlons and cross-country races.

CORRECTING BYLINE Gerry (L) and Kate McCann. Picture: Getty

Were the twins awake when Maddie vanished?

Netflix documentary 'The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann' claims that Sean and Amelie were fast asleep the night their sister vanished.

Portuguese police talk about how Maddie's twin siblings slept through not only the disappearance but the commotion that followed when Kate discovered Maddie was missing, which led to speculation the twins had been sedated by the alleged abductor – however this claim has never been proven.