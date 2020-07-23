Where are Madeleine McCann's parents Kate and Gerry now?

It's been 13 years since Gerry and Kate McCann's daughter Madeleine vanished. Picture: PA Images

Who are Madeleine McCann's parents and where are they now?

It has been more than 13 years since Madeleine McCann went missing from her bed in Portugal.

On May 3, 2007, Kate and Gerry McCann left their three sleeping children in their holiday apartment in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz and went to dinner with their friends.

Throughout the evening, the adults took it in turns to check on the kids, however when it was Kate’s turn at 10pm, she found three-year-old Madeleine was gone.

While the investigation into her disappearance has been well documented in the media, now Kate and Gerry have new hope as authorities investigate a suspect from Germany who is currently in prison.

But what has happened to Kate and Gerry over the last decade? Here’s what we know…

Kate and Gerry McCann have been fighting to find the truth. Picture: PA Images

Who are Madeleine McCann’s parents?

Kate and Gerry McCann are both physicians who met in 1993 in Glasgow.

Kate, 52, studied medicine at the University of Dundee before becoming a GP, while husband Gerry, 52, studied at the University of Glasgow and is a consultant cardiologist at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester.

The couple married in 1998 and welcomed eldest child Madeleine in 2003, before having twins Amelie and Sean in 2005.

They have now been married for 22 years and currently live in Rothley, Leicestershire.

Where are Kate and Gerry McCann now?

Kate and Gerry McCann have been fighting to find their daughter ever since her disappearance 13 years ago.

While Kate quit her job as a GP to work for children's charities, Maddie’s dad is still renowned consultant cardiologist and a professor of cardiac imagery.

Last year, Netflix documentary ‘The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann’ recounted the story of their daughter, but Kate and Gerry refused to take part.

In a statement on their website at the time, they said: “We did not see and still do not see how this programme will help the search for Madeleine and particularly given there is an active police investigation, could potentially hinder it.”

Recently, the pair also released a tribute marking the anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance.

Kate & Gerry McCann Statement: June 16th 2020 Since the recent police appeals regarding Madeleine’s disappearance there... Posted by Official Find Madeleine Campaign on Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Writing on the Find Maddie and Facebook campaign websites, they said: "It is now 13 years since we were last with Madeleine.

"Her 17th birthday is to follow in the next couple of weeks - the latter tangibly, painfully, bringing it home to us what we have missed and continue to miss as a family.

"I don't think any of us could have predicted the situation we all find ourselves in currently.

"It shows how easy it is to become complacent with our lives and circumstances, albeit a totally normal and understandable, human characteristic."

They continued: "The investigation to find Madeleine remains open and continues, even though, in a way different to the ideal. We remain grateful for the ongoing efforts and commitment from all those involved in the search to find her and we hope and pray, as always, that our efforts will be fruitful.

Gerry and Kate McCann are still searching for Maddie. Picture: PA Images

Before adding: "Thank you to everyone still offering their support and good wishes for Madeleine and ourselves. Such solidarity continues to strengthen us. Thank you."

In June 2020, police announced news of new suspect Christian Brueckner, 43.

In a statement from Madeleine's parents, read by Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell, they stated they are desperate to find the truth.

"All we have ever wanted is to find her, uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice.

"We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive, but whatever the outcome may be, we need to know as we need to find peace."

