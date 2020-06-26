Major incident declared as three die in Glasgow stabbing

At least three people have been killed in Glasgow. Picture: PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

Three people are thought to have been killed in a stabbing incident in Glasgow city centre.

It’s understood that the suspect was shot dead by police.

A male police officer has also been injured outside the Park Inn in West George Street, the Scottish Police Federation have confirmed.

He has been taken to hospital with knife wounds.

Armed police currently remain at the scene, while paramedics were seen treating someone on the pavement outside.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said in a statement: "We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street and would ask people to avoid the area.

Emergency services attended the scene in Glasgow. Picture: PA Images

A serious incident has been reported in Glasgow city centre. Picture: PA Images

"However, I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk. Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer.

"I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

"I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital."

We are aware of reports a police officer has been stabbed in an incident in #Glasgow city centre. Our officials are in attendance to provide all necessary support. Please allow our collages the space to do their jobs. Further updates will be provided when we are able to do so. — ScotsPolFed (@ScotsPolFed) June 26, 2020

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called the incident "truly dreadful" and said she is being updated as the situation becomes clearer.

She added: "My thoughts are with everyone involved."

Home Secretary Priti Patel also said she is "deeply alarmed" by what has happened.

Witness Craig Milroy, who saw the incident from an office building nearby, said he saw four people taken away in ambulances.