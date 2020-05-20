McDonalds reveals full list of Drive-Thru's which re-opened today

McDonalds made the announcement this morning. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The popular fast food franchise has started re-opening branches across the UK over the past few weeks.

McDonalds has announced this morning a further 39 restaurants across the UK and Ireland which opened their Drive Thru's today.

Tweeting on their official account, the chain stated these pilot restaurant re-openings were all chosen as they are close to one of their distribution centres as they prepare to get things back to normal.

We are reopening 39 Drive Thru lanes across the UK and ROI. These Drive Thru pilot restaurants were all chosen as they are close to one of our distribution centres as we continue to prepare our supply chain for reopening. pic.twitter.com/HqvctFo63k — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) May 20, 2020

The specified stores will be re-opening with a limited menu and spending cap of £25 per order, with the company heavily encouraging people pay via contactless payments.

All the re-opening stores will be open for takeaways only, from 10am to 11pm.

As well as this, the fast food chain plans to re-open all of their Drive-Thru's by the start of June.

To help our teams, we’re encouraging you to make contactless payments and cap spend at £25. We’re still adjusting to smaller teams, new procedures and social distancing, so please bear with us, things will take a little longer. pic.twitter.com/L8ziIG0EkE — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) May 20, 2020

A statement made by McDonalds reads: "Moving in step with government guidelines, we plan to reopen all our Drive-Thrus by early June.

"We will keep the restaurant locator on our website updated as our Drive Thrus reopen over the coming weeks

"When your local Drive Thru does reopen, it will be different.

"Our service will not be as quick as you might be used to, as we adjust to smaller teams and social distancing in our kitchens.

"We expect there will be some queues for some of our busier sites and our restaurants will look different, with Perspex screens at our Drive Thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment."

A McDonalds in Tooting that's only open for McDelivery. Picture: Getty

At the moment, a number of stores across the UK are open, either for only McDelivery, only the Drive-Thru or for both.

The statement continued: ""I ask that you continue to be supportive of and patient with our restaurant teams as we slowly and safely return.

"We are asking all of our employees to adapt to how our restaurants now work, and will only reopen at a pace that enables them to work safely.

"As we get accustomed to the new processes and procedures, we will look to reopen more restaurants, for longer hours and reintroduce more menu items.

"But only when I am confident we can do so whilst maintaining the new procedures we have introduced for the protection of our people."

The list published today showing all the re-opening branches. Picture: McDonalds

Drive-thru only

Ipswich - Ranelagh Road

Ipswich - Ravenswood

Ipswich - Whitehouse

Chelmsford - Regiment Business Park

Hounslow - Traveller's Friend

Sutton - Oldfield's Road

North Cheam - Worcester Park

Strood - Commercial Road

Rochester - Medway Valley Leisure Park

Hertfordshire - Bushey

Staines - Two Rivers Retail Park

Staines - London Road

Peterborough - Bourges Boulevard

Peterborough - Boongate

Peterborough - Hampton

Peterborough - Morrisons

Peterborough - Glinton

Peterborough - Eye Green

Rochester - Medway City Estate

Bobbing - Sheppey Way

Dubstable - Luton Road

Luton Retail Park - Gipsy Lane

Watford - Garston

McDelivery and drive-thru

Chelmsford Riverside

Chelmsford Westway

Ipswich - Cardinal Park

Boreham Interchange

Luton - Leagrave

Watford - Hertfordshire Arms

Beechings Way

Sittingbourne

Gillingham - Bowaters

McDelivery only

Tooting

Dalston

Welling

Harrow

Luton- George St

Dublin - Drive-Thru only

Nutgrove

Kylemore Road

East Wall

Artaine

Malahide Road

Tallaght