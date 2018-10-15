Meghan Markle's mum is 'looking forward to welcoming first grandchild'

Doria has released a statement about the baby news. Picture: Getty

Doria, 62, will welcome her first grandchild when Meghan and Harry welcome their baby next Spring.

Doria Ragland has revealed she's "very happy" about daughter Meghan Markle's pregnancy.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their joyful news, 62-year-old Doria issued her own statement through Kensington Palace.

It read: "Doria is very happy about this lovely news and looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild."

Kensington Palace earlier confirmed that their royal highnesses are "expecting the baby in the Spring of 2019."

Pregnancy rumours began when Meghan Markle was pictured arriving at Princess Eugenie's wedding. Picture: Getty

A senior Palace source told the Mirror: "Everyone is hugely excited about the news.

"The whole of the family are very happy they were all able to congratulate the couple in person before they left for their first major overseas tour."

The newlyweds have just touched down in Sydney to launch their 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.