Morrisons launch £3.50 'pocket money' flowers in time for Mother's Day

Morrisons are selling a £3.50 'pocket money' flower bouquet for Mother's Day. Picture: Morrisons

The affordable bouquet will bring a smile to parents across the country with the adorable llama decoration

Morrisons are selling a 'pocket money' flower bouquet ahead of Mother's Day.

The supermarket chain are charging just £3.50 for their Llama bouquet, after extensive research showed that the average child in the UK earns £5 pocket money in a week.

The stunning bouquet is packed with four different flower types, including chrysanthemums, carnations, gypsophila and santini. It also features a wooden llama centrepiece.

The supermarket have a wide range of affordable flowers available. Picture: Morrisons

Donna Heywood, Morrisons' flower buyer explained: "Many of our younger customers want to show their appreciation for their mums. That's why we've worked hard to make the Llama Bouquet adorable for sons and daughters around the UK."

The Llama Bouquet is just one of 18 unique products that make up Morrisons Mother's Day range.

Other highlights include an eye-catching Unicorn Gift Bag (£15) and colourful 'No.1 Mum' Bouquet (£10).

The store's 'Thank You Mum' bouquet also comes in at an affordable £5 and includes a small teddy bear centrepiece.

