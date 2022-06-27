Mum hits out at school after pupils forced to wear blazers during heatwave

27 June 2022, 11:20 | Updated: 27 June 2022, 11:25

A school has been criticised by a mum
A school has been criticised by a mum. Picture: Google/Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A mum has called out her daughter’s school policy after she was forced to wear a blazer in the hot weather.

A mum has criticised her daughter's school, calling their blazer policy 'outrageous'.

The woman - who wants to remain anonymous - said her daughter attends Sale High School in Manchester.

She claims the schoolgirl came home 'dripping in sweat' and feeling ill after she wasn’t allowed to take her blazer off all day.

While she said a few teachers allow kids to remove them in class, the school policy states pupils must wear them at all times.

Sale High School has now allowed kids to take off their blazers
Sale High School has now allowed kids to take off their blazers. Picture: Google Maps

In an interview with the Manchester Evening News, the mum has called for schools to consider dropping this rule.

"I feel if UK weather reaches higher then 25 degrees and no aircon is provided, I think blazers should be optional,” she said.

“I also feel small changes like PE kit would be a lot better and cooler.

"To learn even the teachers are wearing summer clothes while children are sat in blazers and some in trousers as well for six hours plus is beyond outrageous."

After the issue was raised with the school by parents, pupils were told last week they could take blazers off, but the mum wants more schools to change their policies for good.

A woman has criticised her daughter's school uniform policy
A woman has criticised her daughter's school uniform policy. Picture: Getty Images

Sale High's uniform policy states: "We believe the wearing of uniform helps to create a sense of community and equality amongst students, whilst establishing school as a working environment.

"In a large school it is also of considerable benefit for security reasons that students should wear uniform. A uniform removes the distraction which may be caused by an individual’s style of dress and allow students to concentrate on learning."

There is also a list of uniform items, where the website states: "Navy school blazer with Sale High School badge (compulsory item to be worn at all time)."

Heart.co.uk has contacted Sale High School for a comment.

Ilford: Police name woman, 36, murdered in 'opportunist stranger attack' as Zara Allena

Deontay Wilder wanted as opponent for Joseph Parker, who 'isn't ducking' Joe Joyce ahead of September return

Ex-Boots chief seals merger to form Sportscape Group

