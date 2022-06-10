Top 10 LGBTQ+ children's books to educate and celebrate
10 June 2022, 14:09
Here's the best LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids for Pride 2022 and beyond.
Listen to this article
As we mark Pride 2022 this month, we're rounding up the best children's books on the market that explore and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
From Uncle Bobby's Wedding by Sarah S Brannen and Lucia Soto to Julián Is a Mermaid by Jessica Love, these books explore diverse families, same-sex marriage and transgender stories.
Take a look at our top picks:
Love Makes a Family
By Sophie Beer
My Two Moms and Me
By Michael Joosten & illustrated by Izak Zenou
Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag
By Rob Sanders & illustrated by Steven Salerno
Uncle Bobby's Wedding
By Sarah S Brannen & Lucia Soto
I'm Not a Girl - A Transgender Story Book
By Maddox Lyons
Julián Is a Mermaid
By Jessica Love
Queer Heroes : Meet 53 LGBTQ Heroes From Past and Present!
By Arabelle Sicardi
All About Diversity
By Felicity Brooks
And Tango Makes Three
By Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell
My Magic Family
By Lotte Jeffs & Sharon Davey
- Pride Month 2022: Top LGBTQ+ owned businesses to support
- Pride Month 2022: 6 LGBTQ+ charities you can support this year and forever