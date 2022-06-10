Top 10 LGBTQ+ children's books to educate and celebrate

10 June 2022, 14:09

Here's our top LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids
Here's our top LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids. Picture: Amazon
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's the best LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids for Pride 2022 and beyond.

As we mark Pride 2022 this month, we're rounding up the best children's books on the market that explore and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

From Uncle Bobby's Wedding by Sarah S Brannen and Lucia Soto to Julián Is a Mermaid by Jessica Love, these books explore diverse families, same-sex marriage and transgender stories.

Take a look at our top picks:

Love Makes a Family

By Sophie Beer

Love Makes a Family By Sophie Beer
Love Makes a Family By Sophie Beer. Picture: Amazon

My Two Moms and Me

By Michael Joosten & illustrated by Izak Zenou

My Two Moms and Me By Michael Joosten & illustrated by Izak Zenou
My Two Moms and Me By Michael Joosten & illustrated by Izak Zenou. Picture: Amazon

Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag

By Rob Sanders & illustrated by Steven Salerno

Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag By Rob Sanders & illustrated by Steven Salerno
Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag By Rob Sanders & illustrated by Steven Salerno. Picture: Amazon

Uncle Bobby's Wedding

By Sarah S Brannen & Lucia Soto

Uncle Bobby's Wedding By Sarah S Brannen & Lucia Soto
Uncle Bobby's Wedding By Sarah S Brannen & Lucia Soto. Picture: Amazon

I'm Not a Girl - A Transgender Story Book

By Maddox Lyons

I'm Not a Girl - A Transgender Story Book By Maddox Lyons
I'm Not a Girl - A Transgender Story Book By Maddox Lyons. Picture: Amazon

Julián Is a Mermaid

By Jessica Love

Julián Is a Mermaid By Jessica Love
Julián Is a Mermaid By Jessica Love. Picture: Amazon

Queer Heroes : Meet 53 LGBTQ Heroes From Past and Present!

By Arabelle Sicardi

Queer Heroes : Meet 53 LGBTQ Heroes From Past and Present! By Arabelle Sicardi
Queer Heroes : Meet 53 LGBTQ Heroes From Past and Present! By Arabelle Sicardi. Picture: Amazon

All About Diversity

By Felicity Brooks

All About Diversity By Felicity Brooks
All About Diversity By Felicity Brooks. Picture: Amazon

And Tango Makes Three

By Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell

And Tango Makes Three By Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell
And Tango Makes Three By Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell. Picture: Amazon

My Magic Family

By Lotte Jeffs & Sharon Davey

My Magic Family By Lotte Jeffs & Sharon Davey
My Magic Family By Lotte Jeffs & Sharon Davey. Picture: Amazon

