Pride Month 2022: Top LGBTQ+ owned businesses to support

Here's some LGBTQ+ owned businesses you can support. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

See a list of LGBTQ+ owned businesses worth supporting through Pride Month and beyond.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you’re wondering what you can do to support the LGBTQIA+ community this Pride Month 2022, there are some very simple ways to help.

As well as donating to charities, you can also shop at LGBTQIA+ owned businesses which promote diversity, inclusivity and many of which contribute some of their funds to charitable organisations.

So, we’ve rounded up some of the best LGBTQIA+ owned brands below….

Brighton Gin

Kathy Caton and the team at Brighton Gin. Picture: Brighton Gin

Brighton gin is not only vegan, sustainably made and delicious, but it was also created by Kathy Caton who is a huge advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community.

As well as producing a limited edition bottle for Pride each year, Kathy also organises a huge number of events and activities to support charities.

Their website states: “Brighton Gin was created through a love of gin, but also founded in the spirit of the values that Brighton holds dear and which make the city what it is: independent, fun-loving, open-minded and adventurous.”

Find out more on their website here.

Boujee Bougies

Boujee Bougies candle. Picture: Boujee Bougies

Boujee Bougies is a queer founded company that creates ‘flamboyant luxury candles’ using unique scents.

The independent store makes its own products and also plants one tree for every order placed, as well as delivering all items in plastic free parcels.

This June, Boujee Bougies will donate £5 from each luxury candle sold at boujeebougies.com to LGBTQIA+ charities and organisations.

Nick Gilbert, Creative Director at Boujee Bougies said: “We know first hand the importance of Pride as a protest and also a celebration of what makes us as LGBTQIA+ people special.”

Find out more on their website here.

Dr Botanicals

Dr Botanicals is ‘a loud and proud LGBTQ+ owned brand’ that champions diversity.

They make natural, ethically-made, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare, with their website stating: “We have always and will always support movements for equality like Black Lives Matter, True Colours Fund, and Stonewall, because there’s still work to be done.”

Find out more on their website here.

Feel Good Club

Feel Good Club create clothing and homeware to spread positivity and love with an aim to normalise talking about how you feel.

Based in Manchester, their website states: “Two wives on a mission to make you feel good and support you in becoming your best and happiest self.”

Find out more on their website here.

KelZo Jewellery

Based in Cardiff, jewellery brand KelZo was founded by Kelly and Zoey during lockdown 2020.

They make affordable, fun, and quirky designs, with a big focus on the LGBTQ+ Collection, from which they donate 10% to LGBTQIA+ charities.

Kelly and Zoey also run a blog called Our Transitional Life where they share their journey as a transgender family.

Find out more on their website here.

The Bookish Type

The Bookish Type is an independent queer bookshop in Leeds run by couple Ray and Nic.

They sell a range of LGBTQIA+ literature and champion books with themes and characters from the community.

As well as selling books, the owners also run Queer History Tours around Leeds, hold Second Hand Sundays and promote local LGBTIQA+ events and groups.

Find out more on their website here.

StrongHer

StrongHer is a LGBTQIA+ and Black-owned, female-only strength and conditioning space founded by Tig and Sam Prynn.

Sam says her business' mission is "fitness, where every WOMAN fits in. That include trans women and non-binary folks too.”

Find out more on their website here.