Can nail and beauty salons open on April 12 in England?

If you’re tired of overgrown eyebrows, split ends and bare nails, you’re probably counting down the days until salons open again.

Boris Johnson unveiled the beauty sector would be allowed to welcome customers as part 2 of England’s roadmap out of lockdown.

But can nail and beauty salons open on April 12? Here’s what we know…

Can nail and beauty salons open on April 12?

Thankfully, we don't have too much longer to wait until we can get back to the salon, with personal care facilities set to reopen on April 12.

This includes all ‘close contact’ services such as hairdressers, barbershops, beauty and nail salons, makeup and tattoo studios.

Tanning salons, spas and wellness businesses and sports and massage therapy will also be allowed to open their doors.

Strict rules are currently in place to make sure customers are kept safe when these businesses reopen.

Venues must have socially-distanced waiting areas, and when these fill up, there should be a 'one in, one out' system.

Other rules include not using newspapers or magazines in waiting areas, as well as more frequent handwashing and surface cleaning.

Staff must also work from the back (behind the client) or the side, regularly circling the customer, and wear visors and face masks.

Boris Johnson confirmed he has given salons the go ahead, when he told a press briefing: “We set out our road map and we’re sticking with it.

“And I want to stress that we see nothing in the present data that makes us think that we will have to deviate from that road map.

“But it is by being cautious, by monitoring the data at every stage and by following the rules – remembering hands, face, space, fresh air – that we hope together to make this road map to freedom irreversible.”

He then added: “We can’t be complacent.

"We can see the waves of sickness affecting other countries and we have seen how this story goes.

“We still don’t know how strong the vaccine shield will be when cases begin to rise, as I’m afraid that they will, and that’s why we are saying please get your vaccine – or your second dose – when your turn comes.”

