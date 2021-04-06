UK weather: Snow and sleet to hit Britain as this week as temperatures plunge to -8C

The temperatures are set to plunge this week. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images/Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

The Met Office has said no area is 'immune' from snow and sleet this week.

After a very confusing weekend of weather, freezing, cold temperatures are set to continue across Britain this week.

The Met Office has even warned that ‘nobody is immune’ from sleet and snow over the next few days.

Most of us woke up to a cold start to Tuesday with temperatures starting out around minus 2C in the south.

Further north, the mercury is as low as minus 5C, while some parts of northern and central Scotland have plummeted to minus 8C.

The UK is set to see more snow this week. Picture: PA Images

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said wintry showers will sweep across Wales, south-west England, and down the east coast during the day.

He told The Mirror: "Through the afternoon we might even get a few homegrown showers, so really anywhere could catch a wintry shower by the time we get to the end of the afternoon.

"Nobody is entirely immune to the odd bit of sleet or snow.

"It won't last long and it won't settle for very long either, but nobody is going to be 100 per cent safe from not seeing anything."

There are yellow weather warnings for snow in place for northern Scotland until 10am, with as much as 2cm falling in higher areas.

While there will be sunny spells for the south and south east, showers of sleet, snow and hail will be most frequent near coastal areas which are exposed to the north-westerly winds.

Heading into Tuesday night, the mercury plummeting to minus 5C in southern and central England, while in the north, temperatures are expected to drop as low as minus 6C.

Wintry showers will become more isolated on Wednesday and it will be a mostly dry day, with temperatures forecast to be around 8C to 10C in the south.

Towards the end of the week, rain will move east across the north, while elsewhere it will be dry, bright and cold.

