Heartwarming moment elderly couple are reunited for their 65th wedding anniversary after a year apart

By Alice Dear

Due to the pandemic, the couple were not able to see one another – but finally got to come back together for a special occasion.

A heartwarming video shared on TikTok has gone viral as an elderly couple reunite after a year apart.

Chrystine and Michael had not been able to see each other for 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but were finally reunited this week for their 65th wedding anniversary.

READ MORE: Elderly couple become TikTok stars during lockdown as dancing videos go viral

Chrystine and Michael were delighted to be reunited. Picture: TikTok/117coppicelodge

The footage of the sweet moment was taken by staff at Coppice Lodge Care Home in Nottingham, and has since been viewed over 800,000 times.

In the video, Chrystine walks into a room where she is surprised by Michael as Unchained Melody by the Righteous Brothers plays.

Chrystine looks emotional as she sees her husband for the first time in over a year, and can be seen shaking her head in disbelief.

Michael gave his wife a rose a she sat down for their 65th wedding anniversary meal. Picture: TikTok/117coppicelodge

The couple then go to sit down for a special meal arranged by the staff to mark their 65th year as husband and wife.

Their table is decorated with balloons reading 'love' and 'congrats'.

Michael even gives his wife a single red rose as she sits down.

The couple had not seen each other for a year due to the pandemic. Picture: TikTok/117coppicelodge

The care home shared the footage on their TikTok page, captioning it with: "Chrystine and Michael reunited after a year due to COVID restrictions for their 65th wedding anniversary #truelove #reunited."

READ NOW: Pensioner surprises husband by moving into his care home because she 'couldn't live without him'