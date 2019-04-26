National Lottery refuse to pay £4million prize over suspicions winners 'bought ticket with stolen card'

26 April 2019, 15:39

Camelot has launched an investigation after suspicions were raised about winners of a £4million scratchcard prize
Camelot has launched an investigation after suspicions were raised about the winners of a £4million scratchcard prize. Picture: Getty

National Lottery bosses, Camelot, have launched an investigation after suspicions were raised about the winners of a £4million scratchcard prize.

An investigation is currently underway, after Camelot discovered that Lotto winners, Mark Goodram, 36, and Jon-Ross Watson, 31, did not have bank accounts to pay the funds into.

After a series of checks, Camelot concluded that the winning scratchcard had been purchased via debit card, which was linked to a live bank account that was not connected to either Goodram or Watson, which raised suspicions that the winning scratchcard had been purchased with a stolen card.

National Lottery bosses, Camelot, have so far refused to pay the £4million prize money to Goodram and Watson, until the investigation is completed.

According to The Sun, the pair, who reside in Clapham, South London, claim to have used their friend's card - but as they provided no other details about "John", including his surname, address or phone number, they've yet to get their hands on the jackpot.

Both Goodram and Watson reportedly went on a bender after realising they'd won millions on the stratchcard, buying "Champagne and cocktails".

When contacted by The Sun, Mark Goodram said: “I’m off to see the Queen. This is brilliant. I deserved a bit of a break. We’re made for life.“I can’t wait to spend the lot. “I’m going to buy luxury properties and look after myself.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Corbyn turns down invitation to Trump state dinner

UK & World

Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle ‘won’t meet his grandchild’

Royals

Soldiers in live shootout with Sri Lanka attack suspects

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Chloe has finally revealed the face of her daughter's dad

Chloe Sims reveals the identity of her daughter's father for the first time

Showbiz

Joe Dempsie told Heart that the Game of Thrones WhatsApp group is called 'Mates'

Joe Dempsie reveals there's a Game of Thrones cast WhatsApp group... and it has a really weird name

TV & Movies

Artists Perform For Spanish TVE Show

What was Dolores O'Riordan's cause of death? The Cranberries lead singer tragically died aged 46

Music

Taylor Swift's cats Meredith and Olivia made a cameo in the 'ME!' music video

Taylor Swift's cats made a cameo in the 'ME!' music video - did you spot them?

Celebrities

Snowflake has taken on a whole different meaning...

'Stan' added to the dictionary and 'peak' and 'snowflake' given new meanings in millennial shake-up

Lifestyle

Green is the colour that relaxes us most, according to Dulux

The best bedroom colour to help you sleep has been revealed

Lifestyle