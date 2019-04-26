National Lottery refuse to pay £4million prize over suspicions winners 'bought ticket with stolen card'

Camelot has launched an investigation after suspicions were raised about the winners of a £4million scratchcard prize. Picture: Getty

National Lottery bosses, Camelot, have launched an investigation after suspicions were raised about the winners of a £4million scratchcard prize.

An investigation is currently underway, after Camelot discovered that Lotto winners, Mark Goodram, 36, and Jon-Ross Watson, 31, did not have bank accounts to pay the funds into.

After a series of checks, Camelot concluded that the winning scratchcard had been purchased via debit card, which was linked to a live bank account that was not connected to either Goodram or Watson, which raised suspicions that the winning scratchcard had been purchased with a stolen card.

National Lottery bosses, Camelot, have so far refused to pay the £4million prize money to Goodram and Watson, until the investigation is completed.

According to The Sun, the pair, who reside in Clapham, South London, claim to have used their friend's card - but as they provided no other details about "John", including his surname, address or phone number, they've yet to get their hands on the jackpot.

Both Goodram and Watson reportedly went on a bender after realising they'd won millions on the stratchcard, buying "Champagne and cocktails".

When contacted by The Sun, Mark Goodram said: “I’m off to see the Queen. This is brilliant. I deserved a bit of a break. We’re made for life.“I can’t wait to spend the lot. “I’m going to buy luxury properties and look after myself.”