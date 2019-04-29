NHS will scrap patient breakfasts as part of plan to cut £420k off costs

29 April 2019, 10:34

Multiple kinds of breakfast will be axed
Multiple kinds of breakfast will be axed. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

From Weetabix to Alpen bars, a lot of items will be axed from the menu in a bid to save the NHS hundreds of thousands

A variety of different breakfast cereals and meals are set to be axed from the NHS' morning menu for patients.

Those staying at NHS hospitals across the country could lose out on their favourite breakfasts, as Weetabix and Bran Flakes are among the scrapped options.

The change in breakfast foods will save the NHS a third of their breakfast costs
The change in breakfast foods will save the NHS a third of their breakfast costs. Picture: PA

The move is set to save the NHS around £420,000, a third of breakfast costs said Health Minister Stephen Hammond.

Instead of buying all products locally, hospital managers have been urged to use the health service’s NHS Supply Chain.

The supply chain will ensure all hospitals bulk-buy at much lower prices, and will swap favourites such as Alpen cereal bars and yoghurt for cheaper alternatives.

Read more: Gagging orders for NHS whistleblowers to be banned

Mr Hammond also added: "He added: “The NHS pays wildly different amounts for simple things like tea, beans, and jam.

"By signing up [to the NHS Supply Chain], hospitals could save thousands of pounds.”

At the moment there are nineteen trusts in the scheme and Hammond wants all hospitals to join.

Rona Miranda of NHS Supply Chain said: “We work hard to source nutritious food at the most competitive prices.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bank customers hit by logging-in problems

UK & World

Crunch board meeting to debate Top Shop-owner's rescue plan

UK & World

Anthony Joshua's opponent for US debut set to be revealed on Tuesday, says Barry Hearn

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Red Carpet

Who is Zac Efron's girlfriend? The 13 Again actor is rumoured to be dating swimmer Sarah Bro

Celebrities

Ball pit germs

Children’s ball pits contaminated with 'bacteria linked to sepsis, meningitis and pneumonia'

Lifestyle

The Leeds primary school have defended their decision

School plans to slaughter its pet pigs to teach children about the food chain

Lifestyle

David Attenborough recently spoke out about not having long left to live

How old is David Attenborough? Naturalist and Our Planet narrator admits he doesn’t have long to live

Celebrities

Natalie Cassidy at the Virgin Money London Marathon 2019.

Natalie Cassidy shows off THREE-STONE weight loss as she celebrates London Marathon finish

Celebrities

Marnie and Casey are expecting their first baby together

Marnie Simpson pregnant: when is her baby due and who is her boyfriend Casey Johnson?

Celebrities