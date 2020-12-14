Which parts of Essex and Hertfordshire are going in Tier 3 on Wednesday?

Parts of Essex and Hertfordshire are heading into Tier 3 this week. Picture: PA Images/BBC

Is Essex going into Tier 3 and which areas in Hertfordshire are affected? Here's what we know...

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed Greater London and parts of Essex and Hertfordshire are heading into stricter coronavirus restrictions.

Speaking to London MPs about the plans to put the capital and south east into tier three, Mr Hancock said: “The virus remains just as dangerous as it has always been.

“We must act now to shift the curve so we are acting ahead of the formal review date.”

Matt Hancock appeared in front of the House of Commons on Monday. Picture: BBC

Which parts of Essex are going into Tier 3?

The parts of Essex covered include:

Basildon

Brentwood

Harlow

Epping Forest

Castle Point

Rochford

Malden

Braintree

Chelmsford

Thurrock

Southend on Sea.

Which parts of Hertfordshire are going into Tier 3?

The parts of South Hertfordshire covered include:

Broxbourne

Hertsmere

Watford

Three Rivers local authority area

Mr Hancock said to the House of Commons this afternoon: "When the virus is growing exponentially, there is not a moment to spare."

"Hospitals across the countries of Essex and Kent are already under pressure, and we know the doubling of cases will be mirrored in hospital admissions, and it only takes a few doublings for the NHS to be overwhelmed."

The Tier 3 restrictions mean that people can only see friends and family they don’t live with, or are in a support bubble with, in outdoor public places.

Hospitality settings must close, except takeaway delivery, while people should avoid travelling outside their area and reduce the number of journeys they make wherever possible.

The Christmas rules will stay the same.