Paula Vennells net worth: How much did the Post Office boss make?

Paula Vennells reportedly made up to £5million during her time working for The Post Office. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

How much did former Post Office chief Paula Vennells make from her job as Chief Executive?

Paula Vennells, 65, may have returned her CBE this week over her role in the Post Office scandal, but there are now calls for the former chief to return the £3million she made in bonuses during her time in the job.

The former Post Office boss has received a multitude of criticism this month after ITV released Mr Bates VS The Post Office, a drama based on the true story of the Post Masters who were wrongfully accused and prosecuted of stealing money.

The Post Office introduced the Horizon IT system in 2000 which caused the error in calculations across branches, resulting in wrongful prosecutions, the loss of reputation and businesses as well as lives.

As people call for Paula to return almost £3million in bonuses and pension, we take a look at how much the former Post Office Chief is worth.

Paula Vennells is the former Post Office boss who many blame for the miscarriage of justice, and who was awarded a CBE back in 2019. Picture: Alamy

How much is Paula Vennells worth?

Paula Vennells entire net worth is currently unknown, however, reports over her salary during her time as Post Office Chief could put it in the millions.

According to reports, Paula made up to £5million from her role during the Horizon IT system scandal, which destroyed many lives.

It is also reported she made around £2.93million in performance-related perks and payments in lieu of a pension.

Alan Bates' fight against The Post Office is being portrayed in an ITV drama called Mr Bates VS The Post Office. Picture: ITV

When did Paula Vennells get her CBE and has she returned it?

Paula Vennells was awarded a CBE in 2019 for services to the Post Office and charity, seven years after stepping into the role of Post Office Chief Executive. She stepped down from the role shortly after receiving the award.

After an outcry of fury over the Post Office scandal, Paula announced she would be returning her CBE on Tuesday, 9th January, in a statement where she apologised for her part in the wrongful prosecution of Post Office workers.

Paula said she was "truly sorry for the devastation caused to the sub-postmasters and their families, whose lives were torn apart by being wrongly accused and wrongly prosecuted as a result of the Horizon [accounting software] system”.