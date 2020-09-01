Pavement parking ban 'could be extended across the whole of Britain' under new proposals

1 September 2020, 11:24

Car parking on pavements could be banned under new proposals (stock images)
Car parking on pavements could be banned under new proposals (stock images). Picture: Getty

New government proposals would see a ban on pavement parking extended across the country.

Pavement parking could be banned across Britain under new legislation currently being looked at by the government.

According to a report by the Express, three proposals are being considered that will toughen existing rules on pavement parking in areas outside of London that currently have no ban in place.

One proposal would make it easier for local councils introduce rules against pavement parking in their area.

The second would give councils the power to fine people who park on the pavement in their area.

The third proposal would see a London-style nationwide ban on parking on the pavement.

One proposal would see a nationwide ban on parking on pavements (stock image)
One proposal would see a nationwide ban on parking on pavements (stock image). Picture: Getty

Drivers who park on the pavement in the capital currently face a £70 fine, which is halved if it's paid within 14 days.

Speaking about the issue of pavement parking, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "Parking on pavements means wheelchair users, visually impaired people and parents with pushchairs can be forced into the road, which is not only dangerous, but discourages people from making journeys.

Parking on pavements has been described as a 'safety risk' (stock image)
Parking on pavements has been described as a 'safety risk' (stock image). Picture: Getty

"A key part of our green, post-Covid recovery will be encouraging more people to choose active travel, such as walking, so it is vital that we make the nation’s pavements accessible for everyone.

"Pavement parking presents a clear safety risk when parked cars occupy the pavement and force vulnerable pedestrians to move into the road."

