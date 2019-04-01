Piers Morgan blames Blue Planet producers after seagull abducts turtle on camera

1 April 2019, 15:38 | Updated: 1 April 2019, 15:50

After their eggs hatch on the sand, the turtles make their way to the ocean but only 1 in 1,000 survive to adulthood

Piers Morgan has blamed Blue Planet producers for not rescuing a baby turtle that was abducted by a hungry seagull.

Viewers of Sunday night's Blue Planet Live episode were gobsmacked after spotting the unfortunate animal encounter, with the Good Morning Britain team dissecting the clip this morning.

As the baby turtle crawled the short distance towards the ocean, a seagull swooped in and picked up the turtle with its beak before making a speedy escape.

Piers ranted: "When they said 100 years, it wasn't even five seconds. And when you talk about responsibility, what about keeping an on the damn things to stop a seagull grabbing it."

The GMB hosts were shocked by the footage
The GMB hosts were shocked by the footage. Picture: ITV
The turtle didn't make it to the ocean!
The turtle didn't make it to the ocean! Picture: ITV

Susanna Reid defended the cast and crew of the nature show, telling her co-host: "Don't forget, they're not actually allowed to intervene in the natural course of nature."

Piers shot back: "Yeah, but you could at least have to put them in the water."

Turtles lay their eggs on the beach, with the babies taking 60 days to hatch. They then have the difficult task of safely navigating their way across the sand and into the ocean.

Only one in a thousand baby turtles survive due to either dehydration while out of the water, or being attacked by predators including birds and crabs.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pregnant sperm whale found dead with 50lb of plastic in its belly

UK & World

Hillsborough jury allowed to return majority verdicts in David Duckenfield trial

Sport

Police Scotland treat stabbing following Glasgow derby as attempted murder

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand got engaged last year

Kate Wright pays tribute to Rio Ferdinand's late wife with heart-wrenching Mother's Day card

Celebrities

The Beast's wife has reportedly cheated on him multiple times

The Chase Star Mark 'The Beast' Labbett's wife, 26, 'has been cheating on him for over a year'

Celebrities

Emily has hinted that a third baby could be on the way

Emily MacDonagh teases plans for baby number three with Peter Andre

Showbiz

Microneedling has been heralded as the solution to all sorts of ageing-related woes

Microneedling: The gory procedure that banishes fine lines and plumps skin

Beauty

Malin Andersson has urged fans to report the vile account

Malin Andersson sickened by troll who set up Instagram pretending to be her dead daughter

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby posed alongside her mum, Linda

Holly Willoughby is the spitting image of mum Linda in Mother’s Day tribute

Celebrities