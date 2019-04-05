Primark sign baby with Down's syndrome as model

Primark have hired Rio Williams for a groundbreaking ad campaign. Picture: Primark

14-month-old Rio Williams beams an infectious smile as he works the camera for Primark.

Primark have featured a young baby with Down's Syndrome as a model in their latest advertising campaign.

14-month old Rio Williams was born with Down's Syndrome and a series of life-threatening health problems that left him spending 45 nights in four different hospitals.

Rio's mum Kimberley Williams explained: "We just want him to be included and want everyone to see he can be just like anyone else.

"He's no different to any other baby."

Rio Williams steals the limelight in Primark's latest advert campaign. Picture: Primark

Rio has battled through two major surgical procedures and is now sharing his irresistible smile with the nation.

The youngster was born with part of his heart wrapped around his windpipe, which caused problems with his breathing. He also required emergency surgery on a perforated bowel during his first 24 hours.

Rio's 35-year-old mother told reporters that doctors are optimistic about his future, explaining: "It's onwards and upwards now, but the first year was touch and go.

"Being able to have a normal life - well, beyond a normal life, modelling for primary - is just amazing... A couple of months ago we weren't even sure he was going to be here."

In his first year Rio modelled for a charity calendar and he has now signed with Zebedee Modelling Agency - which promotes diversity.