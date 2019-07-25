Fears 'psycho' seagull is at large again as student is attacked, days after chihuahua was stolen

By Mared Parry

Seagulls have been terrorising people across the UK this summer, and it looks like the dog thief is back again.

A student has been left terrified after a "psycho" seagull broke into his home and "terorrised" him.

Matt Cooper, 21, is a student and he had to shoo a rouge seagull out of his bedroom window as it had tried to ATTACK him.

Gizmo the chihuahua was stolen by a seagull. Picture: Getty/Facebook

The seagull had chewed and pecked its way into the flat after getting through the protective netting covering the window.

This comes after poor Gizmo the Chihuahua was stolen from owner Rebecca Hill's back garden on Friday.

Poor Gizmo the chihuahua is missing after a seagull stole him. Picture: www.doglost.co.uk

Gizmo was taken from the garden in Paignton, Devon on Sunday and it was the talk of the nation.

READ MORE: Woman pleads for help as chihuahua is snatched from back garden by seagull

Matt lives only four miles along the coast in Torquay, so was shocked to find another evil seagull in his bedroom.

He told The Sun that he sent a video of the bird to his brother, Chris, 23, who replied jokingly “Did it bring the chihuahua?”

The seagull broke into the flat by pecking through the netting covering their flat window. Picture: Getty

The student continued: “I walked in to get my sleeping bag from Chris’s room and saw this seagull just chilling on the bed.

“As soon as I tried to move him he went mental and started flapping and flying around the room.

“He was squawking and making so much noise. It went on for about five minutes and he was trying to peck and claw at my arms until I got him out and closed the window.”

The seagull attacked Matt when he tried to remove it. Picture: Getty

The gull had done his business all over Matt's bed but once he'd finally got him out - that wasn't the end of it.

Chris, who lives with Matt, said that when he returned home the seagull was still there and stayed there all night.

The 23-year-old salon owner explained that it kept waking up him and his girlfriend Nina in the middle of the night by pecking at the window.

It still hadn't gone in the morning, and Chris explained: “We have netting to stop this but he was psychotic.

"He must have pecked through it.

“It’s just lucky we don’t have any pets. It could have been a bloodbath.”