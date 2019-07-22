Woman pleads for help after Chihuahua is snatched from back garden by a SEAGULL

Becca has been left devastated after her dog was stolen. Picture: Facebook/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Becca has started a desperate search for her missing chihuahua dog that was carried away by a seagull in Devon.

One woman has turned to social media to help her find her dog after it was stolen from her garden by a seagull.

24-year-old Becca Hill - from Paignton in Devon - says her pooch Gizmo was snatched by the bird on Sunday morning while her partner was blissfully unaware hanging out the washing.

He watched the four-year-old miniature chihuahua be carried off in the seagull’s beak, but the couple are still hoping he’ll be returned to join them and their two other dogs soon.

In a Facebook post, Becca explained: "My partner was in the garden putting the washing out at the time and suddenly he saw it swoop down.

"It carried Gizmo a fair way as we couldn't see him anymore. I have no idea if he was dropped or where he is now."

Gizmo was stolen from her back garden. Picture: www.doglost.co.uk

The distraught dog owner continued: "Please, please, please, anyone finds a chihuaua he's mine a seagull has took him from my garden. Bottom of Maridon Road, Paignton.”

Before adding: “Have a really upset 6 year old missing her dog."

Becca said that she has heard of this happening before, but was shocked that it happened to her.

The RSPCA have since told The Sun Online that these incidents are “extremely rare”, adding: "Our hearts go out to Gizmo's family and we hope he is found soon and is OK.

"This must be extremely upsetting for the dog's owner.

"Fortunately these types of incidents are very rare and not typical gull behaviour."

This isn’t the first time a seagull has attacked a small dog, and in May 2015 one pet owner watched her chihuahua get killed by a flock of seagulls.

Mum-of-five Nikki, 57, from Honiton, said was left devastated when her puppy Belle managed to get out while she was in the shower and was pecked to death by the birds.

Gizmo is still missing and anyone with information is asked to call 07774724797.