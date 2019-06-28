This £1 tip for getting sand off your child's toes will be a lifesaver this summer

One savvy mum has discovered a budget hack that quickly removes sand from feet and toes. Picture: Getty

This genius life hack is a total lifesaver for parents trying to avoid sandy shoes, sandwiches and car seats

As a sizzling heatwave hits the UK, Brits are flocking to the seaside for some family fun in the sun.

And although a summer's day at the beach sounds like a great day out, in reality there's swimming tantrums to tackle, sunburn to prevent, sticky ice cream fingers to deal with, and sand that gets EVERYWHERE.

How many times have you tried to banish those tiny grains from your children's feet – wiping them with a towel or washing them off in the sea – only to scrap the whole attempt a few minutes later and succumb to the sand?

This super-cheap £1 trick could stop your kids treading sand all over your picnic, your towels and your car seats. Picture: Getty

Many? We hear you. Well, what if we told you there was a super-cheap £1 trick that could stop your kids treading sand all over your picnic, your towels and your car (plus, you probably already own it).

Introducing your summer saviour: TALCUM POWDER.

One mum claims talcum powder helps to remove sand from feet and toes. Picture: Johnson & Johnson

This everyday essential is a secret weapon in getting rid of those unwanted, irritating grains – just dust your feet and toes with the white stuff before cleaning them and voila!

One savvy mum discovered the budget hack after testing the method on herself, and thankfully took to Mumsnet to share her quick, easy tip.

She wrote: “Chuck a load on your feet to help brush off the sand that's stuck to them. Works like a charm.”

“Chuck a load on your feet to help brush off the sand that's stuck to them. Works like a charm.”. Picture: Getty

Further down in the thread of top summer tips, another mum revealed she had in fact tried the cheap-as-chips idea and confirmed that it wasn't a myth!

She said: “Tried talc on sand today… got a few weird looks but lo and behold, it did in fact work!”

So if you want to avoid a beach meltdown, or taking half the sand home with you, stock up on talcum powder and don't forget to pack it in your summer essentials kit.

You're welcome.