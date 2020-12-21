Can I get a refund on my Christmas train tickets?

21 December 2020, 11:05

The government has said they will refund train tickets
The government has said they will refund train tickets. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

How can I get a refund on my Christmas train tickets? Here's what we know...

Boris Johnson announced that Christmas will be ‘very different’ this year - banning overnight stays between tiers and revealing strict new rules for festive mixing.

While families across England had been looking forward to five days of seeing loved ones over Christmas, those plans will now have to change.

The PM said: "We must I'm afraid look again at Christmas. As Prime Minister it is my job to make difficult decisions to protect the British people.

"We cannot continue with Christmas as planned."

Christmas plans have been changed for millions
Christmas plans have been changed for millions. Picture: Getty Images

But with thousands of people having already booked their Christmas travel, the government has now announced they will refund train tickets bought for cancelled plans.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Read More: What shops, businesses and venues are open in Tier 4?

Can I get a refund on my train tickets?

The Government will refund train tickets bought for changed Christmas bubble plans.

For those forced to cancel tickets between December 23 and 27 they will be eligible for cash refunds.

Refunds will apply to journeys in England booked on or after the 24th November, when the Christmas travel window was announced.

Tickets booked after the Prime Minister's address to the nation on Saturday will not be eligible for a refund.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “It is imperative that we all follow the new measures and play our part in tackling this virus, protecting others and safeguarding our NHS.

“If you booked a coach or rail journey between 23 and 27 December, you are entitled to a cash refund. This ensures no one is left out of pocket for doing the right thing - staying home in tier 4, and elsewhere staying local and only meeting your Christmas bubble on Christmas day.”

This comes after millions of people had their Christmas plans thrown into chaos after Mr Johnson announced a tightening of Covid-19 rules over the festive period.

Before rules were changed, people were allowed to combine up to three households in ‘Christmas bubbles’ for the five-day period.

But now the new rules place a third of the country in Tier 4 - with people ordered to stay at home and not mix at all.

For regions in Tiers 1, 2 and 3, Christmas bubbles will only be allowed for a single day - Christmas Day - with overnight stays not allowed.

We have compiled a list of mental health resources that are here to support you during this difficult time.

