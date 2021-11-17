Breaking News

The Queen pictured returning to royal duties following health issues

17 November 2021, 14:03 | Updated: 17 November 2021, 14:21

The Queen returned to face-to-face engagements today as she met with General Sir Nick Carter
The Queen returned to face-to-face engagements today as she met with General Sir Nick Carter. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Queen has not attended a face-to-face engagement since she spent a night in hospital back in October.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Queen, 95, has returned to royal duties today following a bout of poor health.

Her Majesty has not attended any face-to-face engagements since October 19, but has now made a triumphant return.

Today, the Monarch received General Sir Nick Carter for an audience at Windsor Castle upon the relinquishment of his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff.

In pictures taken from the meeting, the Queen looked comfortable as she stood without a walking aide.

Her Majesty dressed in a floral dress for the meeting, which she stood for unaided despite spraining her back
Her Majesty dressed in a floral dress for the meeting, which she stood for unaided despite spraining her back. Picture: Alamy

Last weekend, the public were informed that HRH had sprained her back and therefore would not be attending the Remembrance Sunday Service alongside other members of the Royal Family.

Prior to her time away to rest, the Queen was pictured using a walking stick on two occasions as she carried out engagements.

The Queen looked in good spirits as she chatted to General Sir Nick Carter
The Queen looked in good spirits as she chatted to General Sir Nick Carter. Picture: Alamy

The Queen looked in good spirits for the meeting with General Sir Nick Carter, dressing in a gorgeous floral dress which was teamed with a double pearl necklace.

People were ecstatic to see our Monarch back, with one commenting: "It's so good to see Her Majesty up and about again. And considering that she is 95 years young, she is doing a wonderful job."

Another added: "Wonderful to see HM The Queen. Hope that she is well rested and feeling much better."

This comes after the Queen suffered a bout of ill health towards to end of October and leading into November.

Following advice from her doctors, the Queen cancelled a short trip to Northern Ireland on October 20.

At the time, a statement from Buckingham Palace explained that: "The Queen has reluctantly accepted medial advice to rest for the next few days".

The following night, the Queen spent a night in hospital for "preliminary investigations", and returned to Windsor Castle the next day.

Her Royal Highness was then forced to cancel her planned trip to the COP26 summit in Scotland.

The Palace confirmed the Queen would attend the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph last Sunday, but had to pull out at the last minute after spraining her back.

