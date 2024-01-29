What is Saharan dust, how does it get to the UK and is it dangerous?

Saharan dust is heading towards the UK from North Africa. Picture: Getty / Alamy - Met Office

The UK is set to experience dusty cars and beautiful sunsets and sunrises this week as dust from the Sahara makes it way to us from the desert.

The UK has been warned that cars may appear dusty with orange sands from the Sahara desert this week after a big storm caused the particles to travel north.

While this may be a pain to many drivers across the UK, the Saharan dust is also set to cause gorgeous sunrises and sunsets in the country.

This Saharan dust is actually a mixture of sand and dust from the desert in North Africa, and has been known to travel to the UK before.

Here's everything you need to know about Saharan dust including how it travels to the UK, what it is and whether it poses a risk to people's health.

Met Office imagery shows the Saharan dust clouds heading towards the UK. Picture: ITV / Met Office

What is Saharan dust and what causes it to travel?

Saharan dust is dust and sand from the Sahara desert in North Africa which can be whipped up in storms and travel to different areas of the world - including the UK.

When the dust is in the air, it will cause an orange-tinge and can make sunrises and sunsets appear more spectacular.

The dust can only appear on the ground (mostly on cars) when rain falls and washes it from the sky onto the Earth's surface.

Once the rain falls with the dust, the drops evaporate and leave surfaces with the grainy sand dust, all the way from the Sahara.

When will Saharan dust hit UK?

The Met Office and other forecasters have warned that the Saharan dust will reach the UK this week, but did not specify particular days.

A spokesperson from the Met Office wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "This amazing image captures a plume of Saharan dust moving out of Africa and into the Atlantic.

"Some of this dust will make its way towards us over the coming days. Southerly winds will push some of the dust towards the UK.

"Watch out for enhanced sunsets and sunrises – perhaps some dust deposits on cars with any passing rain."

Saharan dust can fall with rain and leave a sandy residue on cars across the UK. Picture: Alamy

Is Saharan dust dangerous?

Research has found that Saharan dust can be harmful to people's health, mainly people with asthma and other lung conditions.

This is according to IQAir, who say: "Saharan dust can pose a risk to people with asthma and other lung conditions, as particulate matter pollutants carried in the dust can affect the heart and lungs. It is important to monitor air quality levels and stay indoors when levels are high.

You can check air quality levels around the world on their website.