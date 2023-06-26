Sarah Ferguson recovering from surgery after breast cancer diagnosis

The Duchess of York is set to open up about her breast cancer diagnosis in the coming days.

Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with breast cancer, it was confirmed this weekend.

The Duchess of York is currently recovering with her family after recently undergoing surgery.

The cancer was detected during a routine mammogram screening, with a statement from her spokesperson confirming: "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully.

Sarah Ferguson has opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis. Picture: Getty Images

"The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.

"The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.

"She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."

According to PA, the Duchess was treated at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London which has treated members of the royal family for years.

It’s thought she will open up about her diagnosis on her Tea Talk podcast which is set to go live today.

What are the symptoms of breast cancer?

According to the NHS website, breast cancer has many symptoms but usually the first noticeable symptom is a lump or area of thickened breast tissue.

You should also see a GP if you notice any of these symptoms:

• a change in the size or shape of one or both breasts;

• discharge from either of your nipples - which may be streaked with blood;

• a lump or swelling in either of your armpits;

• dimpling on the skin of your breasts;

• a rash on or around your nipple;

• a change in the appearance of your nipple, such as becoming sunken into your breast.

Most breast lumps are benign but it’s important to always get checked by a doctor. See more on the NHS website.