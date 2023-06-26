Sarah Ferguson recovering from surgery after breast cancer diagnosis

26 June 2023, 08:35 | Updated: 26 June 2023, 08:41

Sarah Ferguson is recovering from breast cancer
Sarah Ferguson is recovering from breast cancer. Picture: Getty Images

The Duchess of York is set to open up about her breast cancer diagnosis in the coming days.

Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with breast cancer, it was confirmed this weekend. 

The Duchess of York is currently recovering with her family after recently undergoing surgery.

The cancer was detected during a routine mammogram screening, with a statement from her spokesperson confirming: "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully.

Sarah Ferguson has opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis
Sarah Ferguson has opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis. Picture: Getty Images

"The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.

"The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.

"She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."

According to PA, the Duchess was treated at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London which has treated members of the royal family for years.

It’s thought she will open up about her diagnosis on her Tea Talk podcast which is set to go live today. 

Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, March 8, 2023
Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, March 8, 2023. Picture: Getty

What are the symptoms of breast cancer? 

According to the NHS website, breast cancer has many symptoms but usually the first noticeable symptom is a lump or area of thickened breast tissue.

You should also see a GP if you notice any of these symptoms:

• a change in the size or shape of one or both breasts;

• discharge from either of your nipples - which may be streaked with blood;

• a lump or swelling in either of your armpits;

• dimpling on the skin of your breasts;

• a rash on or around your nipple;

• a change in the appearance of your nipple, such as becoming sunken into your breast.

Most breast lumps are benign but it’s important to always get checked by a doctor. See more on the NHS website.

Latest News

See more Latest News

NHS trailing behind other major nations on life expectancy, study finds

UK & World

Health minister refuses to commit to public sector pay rise, saying PM must make 'tough decisions'

UK & World

Wrexham's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney join group buying into Alpine F1

Cost of living focus for regulators as chancellor targets halving of inflation

UK & World

Russian squatter leaves axed embassy site near Australia's parliament after high court loss

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Inside John Goodman's 200lb weight loss and what he's said about it

John Goodman weight loss: Inside actor's 200lbs transformation from diet to exercise

Showbiz

The Dingle family tree has been explained

Emmerdale: Dingle family tree explained

TV & Movies

Full list of the worst parks for hayfever sufferers this weekend

Full list of the worst parks for hayfever sufferers this weekend

Lifestyle

Jessie J has shared a video dancing in her underwear

Jessie J celebrates 'self love' six weeks after becoming a mum

Showbiz

Gino D'Acampo's ITV show axed days after controversial This Morning return

Gino D'Acampo's ITV show axed days after controversial This Morning return

Showbiz

Madonna has shared a sweet photo of her twin daughters

Madonna is the proudest mum as her twin daughters Stella and Estere graduate from school

Showbiz

Kady McDermott had an explosive time in the Love Island villa

Inside Love Island bombshell Kady McDermott's explosive first time in the villa 7 years ago

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared behind the scenes photos of her swimwear shoot

Stacey Solomon praised by fans for sharing unedited bikini photos

Showbiz

Sue Radfors has revealed her huge weekly shop

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford unpacks huge weekly shop including 48 packets of crisps and 6kg of pasta

Showbiz

Love Island 2023 schedule revealed

Is Love Island on TV on Sundays?

TV & Movies

A school in Stoke-on-Trent is charging for artwork

Mum's anger as school charges parents £9 for children's artwork

Lifestyle

Gino D'Acampo aubergine comment explained: What did he say on This Morning and what does it mean?

Gino D'Acampo aubergine comment explained: What did he say on This Morning?

Showbiz

Molly-Mae Hague has quit her £5million job

Molly-Mae Hague reveals she’s quit £5m-a-year job to focus on being a mum

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from Phase Eight

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green pleated midi skirt

Celebrities

Cindy Beale has returned to EastEnders

Who was Cindy Beale in EastEnders and what happened to her?

TV & Movies