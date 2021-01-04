School closures England: Which areas are keeping schools closed today?

Are primary schools open today and which schools are closed in Tier 4?

While schools across England were due to go back after the Christmas break this week, many pupils are facing closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Government announced last week that secondary school students in exam years will return a week later than planned, from January 11.

Other secondary and college students will go back full-time on January 18.

But while the majority of primary schools will return on January 4, those in areas which are hardest hit by Covid-19 will not go back as planned.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told the BBC: "You're going to see over 85 percent of primary schools returning on Monday morning, you're going to be seeing exam cohorts going back right across the country on January 11."

Which areas in England are closing primary schools?

The whole of London will be keeping primary schools closed this week as it has one of the highest levels of coronavirus cases.

While only schools in certain boroughs were originally chosen to close, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said ministers have confirmed a blanket approach has been taken.

Mr Khan tweeted: "The Government have finally seen sense and u-turned. All primary schools across London will be treated the same.

"This is the right decision - and I want to thank education minister Nick Gibb for our constructive conversations over the past two days."

The following areas will not see primary schools reopen this week:

London

Essex:

Brentwood

Epping Forest

Castle Point

Basildon

Rochford

Harlow

Chelmsford

Braintree

Maldon

Southend on Sea

Thurrock

Kent:

Dartford

Gravesham

Sevenoaks

Medway

Ashford

Maidstone

Tonbridge and Malling

Tunbridge Wells

Swale

East Sussex:

Hastings

Rother

Buckinghamshire:

Milton Keynes

Hertfordshire:

Watford

Broxbourne

Hertsmere

Three Rivers

