What schools are closing because of concrete? Full list of 104 schools affected by RAAC

By Alice Dear

Which schools have RAAC concrete and which schools are closing?

Schools have been thrown into chaos this week by the information about RAAC concrete, just days before students are expected to return to classrooms for the new school year.

The Department for Education have said that 156 school buildings were identified as having the type of potentially dangerous concrete.

Out of these, 52 were at risk of a sudden collapse, which caused immediate action to make them safe for teachers and pupils.

While it was originally thought the other 104 were safe, it has recently been revealed that they could still pose a risk.

Work begins on Abbey Lane Primary School in Sheffield, which has been affected with sub-standard reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete. Picture: Alamy

The Government say in their official guidance that "new cases have made us less confident that buildings containing RAAC should remain open without extra safety measures in place".

They explain that because of this they are "changing their approach" and advising education settings to close any spaces or buildings that are known to contain RAAC "to allow them to put mitigations in place type of potentially dangerous concrete".

What schools are closing because of concrete?

While the Government have not released an official list of all the schools closing due to RAAC concrete, there have been some confirmed locations. They are:

What is RAAC concrete?

The Government website explains: "RAAC is a lightweight form of concrete. The Standing Committee on Structural Safety (SCOSS) has noted that: 'Although called 'concrete', (RAAC) is very different from traditional concrete and, because of the way in which it was made, much weaker.

"RAAC was used in schools, colleges and other building construction from the 1950s until the mid-1990s. It may therefore be found in any school and college building (educational and ancillary) that was either built or modified in this time period."