Super snow moon set to light up the sky TONIGHT with biggest and brightest moon of the year

19 February 2019, 15:04

The moon will be the brightest and biggest of 2019
The moon will be the brightest and biggest of 2019. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Tonight the UK will be treated to the biggest and brightest full moon of 2019.

On Tuesday 19 February the world will be treated to a stunning full moon.

The super snow moon will be the biggest and brightest of 2019, as the moon’s orbit is expected to be the closest to Earth of the year – 221,681 miles (356,761 kilometers) away, to be specific.

The moon will appear around 10 per cent bigger than a normal full moon.

The moon will be the closest to Earth on Tuesday
The moon will be the closest to Earth on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

So when can you see the moon?

At 9:06am on Tuesday the moon will be the closest to the earth.

However, it will be its fullest at 3:53pm.

The moon will be the most visible around 5pm
The moon will be the most visible around 5pm. Picture: Getty

Obviously, none of that matters if you can’t see it.

To get the best glimpse of the super snow moon, take a look up into the skies around 5:11 at sunset when the moon will be the most visible.

The moon is expected to still be bright and bold into the evening as well.

