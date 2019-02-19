Super snow moon set to light up the sky TONIGHT with biggest and brightest moon of the year

The moon will be the brightest and biggest of 2019. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Tonight the UK will be treated to the biggest and brightest full moon of 2019.

On Tuesday 19 February the world will be treated to a stunning full moon.

The super snow moon will be the biggest and brightest of 2019, as the moon’s orbit is expected to be the closest to Earth of the year – 221,681 miles (356,761 kilometers) away, to be specific.

The moon will appear around 10 per cent bigger than a normal full moon.

The moon will be the closest to Earth on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

READ MORE: NASA planning on sending humans to the moon again

READ MORE: Your love horoscope for 2019 REVEALED

So when can you see the moon?

At 9:06am on Tuesday the moon will be the closest to the earth.

However, it will be its fullest at 3:53pm.

The moon will be the most visible around 5pm. Picture: Getty

Obviously, none of that matters if you can’t see it.

To get the best glimpse of the super snow moon, take a look up into the skies around 5:11 at sunset when the moon will be the most visible.

The moon is expected to still be bright and bold into the evening as well.