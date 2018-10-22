Eastenders star Jessie Wallace 'finds love with divorced dad-of-five'

Jessie Wallace and her new boyfriend were seen at the Amy Winehouse gala . Picture: Twitter/AmyWinehouseFoundation

The actress better known as Kat Slater, has found love again after she split from singer Tim Arnold in 2016.

Jessie Wallace has fallen in love with a divorced dad-of-five - and was spotted snogging their way through a charity gala.

The EastEnders star, 47, better known as grimy Kat Slater in the BBC soap, took 40-year-old Paul Keepin as her plus one to a Amy Winehouse Foundation fundraiser where onlookers claimed they were very touchy feely.

One told The Sun: “Jessie and Paul were quite obviously a couple when they attended the event together.

“They were kissing throughout the night posed up for selfies to stick on social media.

“They made absolutely no secret that they were dating.”

The divorced father-of-five is the first man that has been linked to Jessie since her split from singer Tim Arnold in 2016.

Troubled Jessie, who is mum to Tallulah, 13, hasn't had the best romantic track record and has had a string of failed relationships and been the subject of embarrassing kiss n tell stories since she first found soap fame in 2000.

Jessie Wallace is one the UK's most iconic soap stars - and her private life is just as dramatic . Picture: Getty

In 2011, she called off her wedding to catering boss Vince Moon with just hours to spare after he admitted sending an explicit picture of the actress to his ex girlfriend.

The next year she began seeing Tim Arnold - a distant relative of the Dot Cotton actress June Brown - but that ended after he struggled to deal with her fame.

At the time of their split, he said: “People just want to know about the celebrities you know or have been with. I am tired of it.”