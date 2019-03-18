Sia shocks fans with rare glimpse of uncovered face

The chart-topping singer usually opts for an eccentric wig to cover her face while performing or attending red carpet events

Sia has given fans a rare glimpse of her face as she ditched her elaborate wig collection to attend a glitzy awards ceremony.

The 43-year-old chart-topper was attending the Daily Front Row Awards in Los Angeles, where she also took to the stage to present an award.

Sia opted for a ruffled black dress with frilly sleeves creating a dramatic yet elegant silhouette.

The singer-songwriter scraped her blonde locks into a tight bun as she gave a rare performance for photographers inside the showbiz bash.

Sia has previously discussed her reason for covering her face while appearing on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

She told the host: "I don't wear this unless there's cameras around. I only wear this just to try and maintain a modicum of privacy."

Speaking on the reason she began covering her face, Sia explained: "Well, I was a singer already for ten or eleven years to mediocre success, and I was an alcoholic and a drug addict. I sobered up and decided I didn't want to be an artist anymore because I started to get a little bit famous and it was destabilising in some ways."

"So I thought, 'what doesn't exist in pop music at the moment?' and it was mystery! There's pictures on Instagram of everyone at the dentist."

