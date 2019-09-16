Soups sold in Asda and Waitrose pulled from shelves after fears they contain deadly bacteria

The soup has been urgently recalled. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The popular soups could be contaminated with a bacteria commonly linked to life-threatening diseases.

Popular soups sold in a number of large supermarkets have been urgently recalled after it's emerged they possibly contain a deadly bacteria.

Soupologie, the manufacturers, stock their products in Asda, Ocado and Waitrose and fear that certain flavours contain listeria, which is linked to a number of life-threatening illnesses.

Three of the soups have been recalled, one of which is the classic tomato. Picture: Soupology

Shoppers are being urged not to eat three flavours of their soup over the contamination fear, and the three varieties to look out for are the Classic Tomato with Carrot & Red Pepper, Broccoli, Pea & Basil and Pea & Leek.

If you've purchased any of these three do not eat them and return it to wherever it was purchased for a full refund.

The feared bacteria, listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis if contaminated food is confusmed.

And in some more extreme cases it can cause life-threatening illnesses including sepsis, meningitis and encephalitis.

If you have the Pea & Leek soup in your cupboard, remember to recall it. Picture: Soupologie

If any contaminated soup is eaten, it can give you flu-like symptoms such as a high temperature, muscle pain, chills, feeling and being sick and diarrhoea.

Listeria infection is particularly dangerous if elderly people, pregnant women or babies contract it.

In a notice issued on the Food Standards Agency website, the organisation said: "If you have bought any of these products, do not eat them."

Broccoli, Pea & Basil soup was also recalled. Picture: Soupologie

They continued: "Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund, with or without receipt.

"Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems."