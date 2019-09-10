Argos urgently recall high chair over fears it could collapse with baby in it

10 September 2019, 10:40 | Updated: 10 September 2019, 11:22

Argos have recalled the high chairs over safety concerns
Argos have recalled the high chairs over safety concerns. Picture: Getty/Argos

Argos have recalled their Cuggl high chair over safety fears

Argos have warned parents to stop using one of their Cuggl high chairs over fears it could collapse with a baby inside it.

An urgent recall of the Cuggl Mushroom High Chair has been issued after testing revealed that it could be dangerous.

They have announced that if the child were to lean sideways, there is a chance that the high chair could topple over with them still in it.

Argos have pulled the Cuggl high chair from their shelves
Argos have pulled the Cuggl high chair from their shelves. Picture: Cuggl

The Recommended Retail Price of the chair is £37.99, but it was later reduced to £29.99.

Argos has stopped selling the chair, but it may still be available to purchase second-hand.

A spokesperson for the retailer told The Sun: The Sun: "We have identified a stability issue with the Argos Cuggl mushroom highchair.

"The safety of our products is our priority and so we are recalling this product.

Argos has urged parents to stop using the chair
Argos has urged parents to stop using the chair. Picture: Getty

"We are asking customers to stop using the highchair and return it to store where they will receive a full refund.

"We are also apologising for any inconvenience this may cause and urgently investigating with our supplier."

The category number for the Cuggl Mushroom High Chair is 7094143.

