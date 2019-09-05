Your friend's child will cost you over £1,200 for gifts and days out

Your friend's child will cost you a pretty penny. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

Having your own child is expensive enough as it is, but being the cool auntie can actually cost you a fortune too.

It's always exciting news when you find out a close friend is pregnant, but have you ever stopped to consider how much the little arrival will cost YOU over the first few years of its life?

According to a new study, your pal's tot will set you back a whopping £1,200 - possibly even more!

Your friend's baby will cost you a whole lot more than the baby shower. Picture: Getty

The new research was found by Thortful and they've calculated the cost of funding a child of your close pal for the first 10 years.

To be exact, you'll be out of pocket £1,242 every time they pop a child out - best start saving!

Whether it's days out for lunch or buying them a card and a few prezzies on special occasions, it clearly builds up more than you'd initially imagine.

Start saving now for those tots. Picture: Getty

But thankfully that total is for the entire 10 years - it works out as £106 per year for things such as birthdays, Christmas presents and any days out with them.

If you're wondering how exactly they've worked it out, they have seen that on average, you'll spend about £29 per child on Easter presents every year.

You will also be forking out a whopping £37 for birthdays and £40 on Christmas, according to the research.