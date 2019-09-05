Your friend's child will cost you over £1,200 for gifts and days out

5 September 2019, 15:09

Your friend's child will cost you a pretty penny
Your friend's child will cost you a pretty penny. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Having your own child is expensive enough as it is, but being the cool auntie can actually cost you a fortune too.

It's always exciting news when you find out a close friend is pregnant, but have you ever stopped to consider how much the little arrival will cost YOU over the first few years of its life?

According to a new study, your pal's tot will set you back a whopping £1,200 - possibly even more!

READ MORE: Mum pens furious rant at drivers who use parent and child parking spaces

Your friend's baby will cost you a whole lot more than the baby shower
Your friend's baby will cost you a whole lot more than the baby shower. Picture: Getty

The new research was found by Thortful and they've calculated the cost of funding a child of your close pal for the first 10 years.

To be exact, you'll be out of pocket £1,242 every time they pop a child out - best start saving!

Whether it's days out for lunch or buying them a card and a few prezzies on special occasions, it clearly builds up more than you'd initially imagine.

Start saving now for those tots
Start saving now for those tots. Picture: Getty

But thankfully that total is for the entire 10 years - it works out as £106 per year for things such as birthdays, Christmas presents and any days out with them.

If you're wondering how exactly they've worked it out, they have seen that on average, you'll spend about £29 per child on Easter presents every year.

You will also be forking out a whopping £37 for birthdays and £40 on Christmas, according to the research.

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Handy tips for fussy eaters

NHS issues practical tips to encourage 'fussy eaters' after vitamin deficient boy, 17, goes blind
A boy has been left blind by eating only chips and crisps

Boy, 17, left blind after living off crisps, chips and white bread for ten years
A mum has blasted her cousin for charging her £1800

Woman charges mum £1,800 to replace blouse that was 'ruined' by newborn baby
A mum-of-11 has hit back at her critics

Mum-of-11 slams people who judge her for living off benefits and says she regrets nothing
James and Ola Jordan are expecting their first child

James and Ola Jordan expecting first child after 'IVF struggles'

Trending on Heart

Bruno is returning to Strictly Come Dancing this month

How old is Bruno Tonioli and who is the Strictly judge's partner Jason Schanne?

TV & Movies

Ella Morgan

These are the most swiped right Brits on Tinder this year

Jamie Laing has had to quit Strictly Come Dancing

Jamie Laing forced to QUIT Strictly Come Dancing days before launch due to shock injury

TV & Movies

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas are expecting their first child together

When is Lucy Mecklenburgh's baby due and how long has she and Ryan Thomas been together?

Celebrities

One woman has shared her hack to cleaning a Pandora bracelet

Women disgusted as GRIME falls off Pandora charm bracelets after trying out simple cleaning hack
Gemma and Arg have had a bit of a tough sex life

Gemma Collins blames Arg's weight gain for ruining their sex life

Celebrities