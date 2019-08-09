Mum's furious rant at drivers who take up parent and child parking bays goes viral

9 August 2019, 17:08

The mum has slammed drivers who use the spaces in a furious rant (stock image)
The mum has slammed drivers who use the spaces in a furious rant (stock image). Picture: Getty

The mum branded those who park in parent and child bays without needing to as 'd*******ds'

A mum's rant at drivers who needlessly used parent and child parking pays has gone viral.

Fed up blogger The Honest Mum penned the furious message to those who park in the bays without having a child.

Read more: Parents furious as mum charges kids £70 to attend her son's birthday party - and demands they feed him

In the message, in which she brands those who do so as 'd*******ds', she argued that a 'teenager is not a child' and that 'protecting your car' is not an excuse.

The mum's rant has gone viral (stock image)
The mum's rant has gone viral (stock image). Picture: Getty

She also slammed claims that parents with children who use the space are 'lazy', adding that trying to get a reluctant three-year-old into a car is akin to "trying to fold an ironing board into a suitcase".

Read more: John Lewis cancel MAC's ‘back to school’ makeup classes for 12-year-olds following outrage from parents

The mum added: "It’s closer to the entrance so it’s less roads, moving vehicles to come across when you have young, unpredictable children who don’t fully understand the road yet.

"It’s unreasonable to expect a three year old to understand the inner workings of a car park."

She also said: "Having empty car seats does not mean you are entitled to park here.

Read more: Parents outraged as kids are advised to refuse grandparents' kisses

"If you have children in your car, there are two adults, there are two adults or maybe more.. you can park in a normal space.

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

The go-karting birthday party cost a pretty penny

Parents furious as mum charges kids £70 to attend her son's birthday party - and demands they feed him
One mum was furious that her children were put in a taxi alone

Furious mum slams kids club for putting her 10-year-old child in a taxi without an adult
The shopping brand has since apologised for any offence caused, stating that it was an “isolated” event

John Lewis cancel MAC's ‘back to school’ makeup classes for 12-year-olds following outrage from parents
Carla made headlines after claiming she faked depression to get an NHS nose job

Mum wants her daughter, 14, to get surgery because 'ugly people get nowhere'
Keith, 82, attends to his granddaughter's nails as she recovers from surgery

This video of an 82-year-old painting his granddaughter’s nails after surgery will melt your heart

Trending on Heart

Costa Coffe have been blasted for their price inflation

Costa Coffee slammed by customers for raising drink prices but SHRINKING cup sizes by a third

Food & Health

Anne is now pregnant with her first child

Anne Hathaway says it 'broke' her to see other pregnant woman while she struggled to conceive

Celebrities

Karen Clifton has spoken out about her ex Kevin's new relationship

Karen Clifton speaks out for the first time about ex Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley's relationship

Celebrities

Which of the couples from the show are still together now?

Which Love Island 2019 couples are still together?

TV & Movies

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are reportedly moving in together

Channing Tatum and Jessie J move in together into beautiful Suffolk mansion

Celebrities

Caroline and Lewis are Instagram official

Caroline Flack parties with posts loved-up Instagram with new boyfriend Lewis Burton

Celebrities