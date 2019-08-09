Parents furious as mum charges kids £70 to attend her son's birthday party - and demands they feed him

9 August 2019, 12:21

The go-karting birthday party cost a pretty penny
The go-karting birthday party cost a pretty penny. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

She also demanded that they only gift him Amazon vouchers.

A mum has expressed her frustration towards another parent after she requested an outrageous amount of money and gifts towards her son's birthday party.

Mumsnet user FurCoatNoSnickers posted in the Am I Being Unreasonable section of the forum site, asking other users what they thought of the whole situation.

READ MORE: Mum rants after she's fined a whopping £60 after banning child from a school trip

The mum aired her frustration at the teen boy's birthday party requests
The mum aired her frustration at the teen boy's birthday party requests. Picture: Getty

She explained: “Ds (Darling Son) is at a newish school - he was so happy to have been invited to a karting birthday party - turns out the whole class were invited - details were - the date- the activity-transport provided (it’s a 80 mile round trip) and a request of Amazon vouchers for present.

“In the last few weeks since they broke up I’ve been updated with further texts from the mother of birthday boy asking for deposits for the karting (£20) and the remainder on the day (£30) THEN that was followed up by a request for £20 for the transport hmm.

“This morning she (in my opinion) has the gall to request we pack a generous picnic with ice packs and pack extra so the birthday boy doesn’t have to bring anything.”

She added that this caused a huge dilemma for her as her son has only recently joined the school and if she didn't pay for him to go, he'd be missing out on the opportunity to make new friends.

Her husband told her she needed to "like it or lump it", to which she considered just sacking off the whole party and taking her son and a friend gokarting herself.

Other users of the forum suggested that the greedy mother could potentially be trying to get the birthday boy's party completely free, or even making a profit!

The other users had a range of opinions on the greedy parent's request
The other users had a range of opinions on the greedy parent's request. Picture: Mumsnet

Many were gobsmacked by the request for the presents, expensive party and the food request and said: "So, they want you to pay £70 to go to a party plus provide a lunch for their child And give a present? I would just say no!"

They continued: "Are the other parents happy to pay that amount? Does it really cost £50 per person to do the activity? It sounds like the party goers would be subsidising others?"

