John Lewis cancel MAC's ‘back to school’ makeup classes for 12-year-olds following outrage from parents

By Alice Dear

John Lewis has received backlash after one of their store’s MAC counter advertised ‘back to school’ makeup classes for girls as young at 12.

Parents were left outraged when they came across a Facebook event for a makeup masterclass, organised by the MAC counter in a Kent based John Lewis store.

The event was organised to take place at the MAC counter in John Lewis at Bluewater shopping centre, but has since been cancelled.

The makeup classes were aimed for girls going ‘back to school’, some even as young as 12.

Parents were left shocked and outraged by the event, sharing that they were “disappointed” and “disgusted”.

One person wrote on Twitter: “There's a big difference between playing with makeup as a child and an organised John Lewis/Mac Masterclass for children. Too much, too soon.”

Another added: “@jlandpartners @MACcosmetics just want to know why you think it is morally OK to run a back to school makeup event for 12 year olds? Very disappointed.”

The shopping brand has since apologised for any offence caused, stating that it was an “isolated” event.

John Lewis said: "This was an isolated event organised at a local MAC counter.

John Lewis have apologised to all offended, and cancelled the event. Picture: Getty

"As a brand MAC does not market to anyone under 16 so this event should not have been arranged. It has been cancelled and we are very sorry for any upset caused.”

John Lewis added: “We're looking into how it happened to make sure that this type of event doesn't take place again."

Heart.co.uk have contacted MAC for further comment.