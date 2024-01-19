Storm Isha UK tracker map: Where and when will storm hit?

The Met Office have named Storm Isha. Picture: Met Office/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Storm Isha tracker map reveals when it will hit each area of the UK.

Storm Isha has been named by the Met Office today, with the national weather service placing the whole of the UK under a 24-hour-weather warning.

Amber and Yellow weather warnings have been issued for Sunday, 21st of January, and Monday, 22nd of January, as Storm Isha is set to bring 80mph winds and four inches of rain to the country.

Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, has said: "Storm Isha will bring strong winds to the whole of the UK through Sunday and into Monday. The areas of particular concern are reflected by a large Amber severe weather warning which covers Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland, Wales, much of northern England as well as southwestern parts of England."

Mr Suri continued: "In these regions we could see gusts frequently between 50-60mph and even up to 80mph in exposed coastal locations. As the storm starts to move away on Monday morning very strong winds will also develop in the far southeast of England, bringing the risk of 70-80mph gusts here too in the early hours of Monday morning."

Met Office have issued a weather warning for the whole of the UK. Picture: Met Office

The Met Office have also warned there may be mobile phone outages and disruption to travel, with rail, air and ferry services possibly cancelled.

Mr Suri added: "Storm Isha will bring a disruptive spell of weather to the UK with strong winds across the whole country. Heavy rain will cause additional hazards, particularly in the west. A number of severe weather warnings for rain have also been issued. Keep up to date with the Met Office warnings and pay close attention to guidance from your local authority."

Wind gusts could reach 80mph. Picture: Alamy

Storm Isha UK tracker map:

The route Storm Isha will take is as follows.

Sunday, 21st January, 12pm

Met Office forecast for 12pm 21st of January. Picture: Met Office

Sunday, 21st January, 3pm

Met Office forecast for 3pm 21st of January. Picture: Met Office

Sunday, 21st January, 6pm

Met Office forecast Sunday 21st 6pm. Picture: Met Office

Sunday, 21st January, 9pm

Met Office forecast Sunday 21st January 9pm. Picture: Met Office

Monday, 22nd January, 12am

Met Office forecast Monday 22nd January 12am. Picture: Met Office

Monday, 22nd January, 3am

Met Office forecast Monday 22nd January 3am. Picture: Met Office

Monday, 22nd January, 6am

Met Office forecast Monday 22nd January 6am. Picture: Met Office

Monday, 22nd January, 9am

Met Office forecast Monday 22nd January 9am. Picture: Met Office

Monday, 22nd January, 12pm

Met Office forecast monday 22nd January 12pm. Picture: Met Office

Storm Isha UK weather warnings:

Monday, 22nd January- Amber weather warning

An Amber weather warning has been issued for for parts of Sussex and Kent from 12am on Monday, 22nd of January, until 12pm.

Another Amber weather warning is in place for western England and Wales, the North, Scotland and Northern Ireland from 6pm on Sunday, 21st January, until 9am on Monday, 22nd of January.

Sunday 21st of January-Monday 22nd of January-Yellow weather warning

A Yellow weather warning has been issued for the whole of the UK from 12pm, Sunday, 21st of January, until 12pm, Monday, 22nd of January