Storm Isha UK tracker map: Where and when will storm hit?

19 January 2024, 11:52

The Met Office have named Storm Isha
The Met Office have named Storm Isha. Picture: Met Office/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Storm Isha tracker map reveals when it will hit each area of the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Storm Isha has been named by the Met Office today, with the national weather service placing the whole of the UK under a 24-hour-weather warning.

Amber and Yellow weather warnings have been issued for Sunday, 21st of January, and Monday, 22nd of January, as Storm Isha is set to bring 80mph winds and four inches of rain to the country.

Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, has said: "Storm Isha will bring strong winds to the whole of the UK through Sunday and into Monday. The areas of particular concern are reflected by a large Amber severe weather warning which covers Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland, Wales, much of northern England as well as southwestern parts of England."

Mr Suri continued: "In these regions we could see gusts frequently between 50-60mph and even up to 80mph in exposed coastal locations. As the storm starts to move away on Monday morning very strong winds will also develop in the far southeast of England, bringing the risk of 70-80mph gusts here too in the early hours of Monday morning."

Met Office have issued a weather warning for the whole of the UK
Met Office have issued a weather warning for the whole of the UK. Picture: Met Office

The Met Office have also warned there may be mobile phone outages and disruption to travel, with rail, air and ferry services possibly cancelled.

Mr Suri added: "Storm Isha will bring a disruptive spell of weather to the UK with strong winds across the whole country. Heavy rain will cause additional hazards, particularly in the west. A number of severe weather warnings for rain have also been issued. Keep up to date with the Met Office warnings and pay close attention to guidance from your local authority."

Person in wind
Wind gusts could reach 80mph. Picture: Alamy

Storm Isha UK tracker map:

The route Storm Isha will take is as follows.

Sunday, 21st January, 12pm

Met Office forecast for 12pm 21st of January
Met Office forecast for 12pm 21st of January. Picture: Met Office

Sunday, 21st January, 3pm

Met Office forecast for 3pm 21st of January
Met Office forecast for 3pm 21st of January. Picture: Met Office

Sunday, 21st January, 6pm

Met Office forecast Sunday 21st 6pm
Met Office forecast Sunday 21st 6pm. Picture: Met Office

Sunday, 21st January, 9pm

Met Office forecast Sunday 21st January 9pm
Met Office forecast Sunday 21st January 9pm. Picture: Met Office

Monday, 22nd January, 12am

Met Office forecast Monday 22nd January 12am
Met Office forecast Monday 22nd January 12am. Picture: Met Office

Monday, 22nd January, 3am

Met Office forecast Monday 22nd January 3am
Met Office forecast Monday 22nd January 3am. Picture: Met Office

Monday, 22nd January, 6am

Met Office forecast Monday 22nd January 6am
Met Office forecast Monday 22nd January 6am. Picture: Met Office

Monday, 22nd January, 9am

Met Office forecast Monday 22nd January 9am
Met Office forecast Monday 22nd January 9am. Picture: Met Office

Monday, 22nd January, 12pm

Met Office forecast monday 22nd January 12pm
Met Office forecast monday 22nd January 12pm. Picture: Met Office

Storm Isha UK weather warnings:

Monday, 22nd January- Amber weather warning

An Amber weather warning has been issued for for parts of Sussex and Kent from 12am on Monday, 22nd of January, until 12pm.

Another Amber weather warning is in place for western England and Wales, the North, Scotland and Northern Ireland from 6pm on Sunday, 21st January, until 9am on Monday, 22nd of January.

Sunday 21st of January-Monday 22nd of January-Yellow weather warning

A Yellow weather warning has been issued for the whole of the UK from 12pm, Sunday, 21st of January, until 12pm, Monday, 22nd of January

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Harry withdraws libel claim against Mail on Sunday publisher

UK & World

Post Office's Horizon compensation chief to step down from board

UK & World

Searches for 'enlarged prostate' surge after King's statement

UK & World

Toucan solar energy sale to recover chunk of local council funding

UK & World

Rishi Sunak laughs awkwardly as former NHS worker challenges him about state of health service

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Eiffel Tower is a favourite on The Masked Singer

Who is Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

How long is The Traitors on for and when does it end?

When is The Traitors final and how does it work?

TV & Movies

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

Lifestyle

Love Island All Stars has begun

Is Love Island All Stars on tonight and what channel is it on? Here are all the answers

TV & Movies

Harry from The Traitors has a famous girlfriend

The Traitors: Who is Harry's girlfriend? His famous partner revealed

TV & Movies

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

TV & Movies

Joshua Ritchie is heading into Love Island All Stars

Josh Ritchie: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Georgia Harrison and Joshua Ritchie have dated in the past

What happened between Georgia Harrison and Josh Ritchie? Their relationship explained

TV & Movies

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison have since broke up

What happened between Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech? Their split explained

TV & Movies

Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars

Anton Danyluk: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Chris Taylor smiles

Chris Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies