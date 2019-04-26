Apple recalls UK plug adaptors over electric shock fears

Apple recalls adaptors in UK, Singapore and Hong Kong. Picture: Apple

The tech giant urges customers to check their devices and says it will exchange any faulty plugs for free

Apple has urged customers to check their plug adaptors over fears they might cause electric shocks.

The tech giant has recalled a huge batch of plugs that were shipped with Macs and iOS devices between 2003 and 2010 in the UK, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The California-based HQ are asking for two types to be sent back: the AC wall plug adapter and the three-pronged plug included in the World Travel Adapter kit.

If you want to check your home or office tech, Apple says you are looking for adaptors that are "white, with no letters in the inside slot where it attaches to an Apple power adapter”, which are different to later models.

The US company added: "New adaptors are white with grey on the inside portion that attaches to the power adaptor."

They also have a dimple on the side making them easier to unplug.

Apple is recalling the AC wall plug adapter and the three-pronged plug included in the World Travel Adapter kit. Picture: Apple

Apple confirmed a total of six incidents have been reported but insisted that electric shocks are extremely unlikely.

“In very rare cases, affected Apple three-prong wall plug adapters designed primarily for use in the United Kingdom, Singapore and Hong Kong may break and create a risk of electrical shock if exposed metal parts are touched.

"Customer safety is always Apple's top priority and we have voluntarily decided to exchange affected wall plug adapters with a new adapter, free of charge."

So what do you do if you think you have one of the affected adaptors?

Just find the serial number of your device and then contact either Apple support, make an appointment at an Apple Store or find an authorised Apple service provider to make the switch.