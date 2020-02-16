The BBC licence fee 'could be scrapped and replaced with a subscription service'

16 February 2020, 13:38 | Updated: 16 February 2020, 14:58

Could it be all change at the BBC?
Could it be all change at the BBC? Picture: Getty / PA

It could mean the end of the controversial annual charge... which will increase to £157.50 per household this year.

The BBC could scrap its licence fee and a subscription service put in place instead, said senior aides to No10 according to The Sunday Times. In what could be the biggest shake-up in British broadcasting yet, some of its television and radio channels could face the axe along with major changes on the BBC's website.

According to sources at The Sunday Times, the BBC and its services could be overhauled
According to sources at The Sunday Times, the BBC and its services could be overhauled. Picture: Getty

READ MORE: Refusal to pay BBC licence fee could be decriminalised

Aides to the Prime Minister have insisted that they are “not bluffing” about changing the BBC’s funding model and “pruning” its reach into people’s homes according to the paper.

The news comes just a matter of a few weeks after the BBC announced on 3 February that the licence fee would increase in price from 1 April 2020 to £157.70 a year.

The corporation has recently also faced a huge backlash after they decided to scrap free licences for over 75s - affecting 3.7million pensioners and meaning that from 1 June 2020, if they do not receive Pension Credit they will need to pay for the licence in full.

READ MORE: BBC could be forced to sell radio stations in 'massive pruning back'

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson is apparently "strident" on the BBC being reformed and to stop its highly paid stars from cashing in from jobs outside of the cooperation.

“It’s an outrage that people who make their profile at public expense should seek to give themselves further financial rewards and personal gain,” one source told the newspaper.

“They’re basically making their names on the taxpayer and cashing in. The BBC should immediately halt this practice and give the money to good causes.”

READ MORE: BBC News to be 'reshaped' - with 450 job losses

Latest News

See more Latest News

Costa Rica's largest ever cocaine haul found in ornamental flower shipment bound for Netherlands

UK & World

Audit watchdog sounds alarm over coronavirus delays

UK & World

Storm Dennis: The weather warnings in place in your area

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Hamish Gaman will not appear on tonight's episode of Dancing On Ice

'Vulnerable' Hamish Gaman pulls out of tonight's Dancing One Ice and claims someone is 'trying to destroy' his reputation

Dancing On Ice 2020

Kate Middleton has spoken openly about her experience of motherhood

Kate Middleton opens up about 'mum guilt' in revealing podcast interview with Giovanna Fletcher

Lifestyle

Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore have shared their anguish over the tragic loss of their friend

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling share loving tributes to tragic Love Island pal Caroline Flack

TV & Movies

Olly Murs and Caroline Flack met in 2011 when they presented The Xtra Factor

Olly Murs 'hasn't stopped crying' since learning of the tragic death of close friend Caroline Flack

Celebrities

All we know about Lewis Burton, the sportsman partner of Caroline Flack

Who is Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton? Tragic Love Island star's tennis player partner

Celebrities

Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton has written a beautiful tribute to the star

Caroline Flack's heartbroken boyfriend Lewis Burton posts beautiful tribute to tragic Love Island star

Celebrities