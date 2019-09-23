Thomas Cook liquidation: What's happened to the travel company and how many Brits are stranded abroad?

23 September 2019, 08:42

The company's collapse has cause chaos for holidaymakers across the world
The company's collapse has cause chaos for holidaymakers across the world. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

A whopping 150,000 holidaymakers are stuck abroad and the battle to bring them back has begun.

Thomas Cook has collapsed into liquidation and the shocking news has left tens of thousands of Brits stranded abroad.

But what's going to happen to the holidaymakers who booked holidays with the travel company? We reveal all...

What's happened to Thomas Cook?

Running for a whopping 178 years, Thomas Cook was one of the longest-running travel agencies in the world but has now gone into liquidation.

The company collapsed following a plea for lenders to reduce the £200m funding demand which didn't go through.

According to Sky, insiders have explained that the company has tried "every possible option" to rescue the agency, along with a whopping 20,000 jobs but none have worked.

This means that 9,000 Brits have lost their jobs as a result, however, Thomas Cook have stated on their site that they are "working on recapitalisation planes to provide financial stability for the Thomas Cook Group going forward".

The travel company was one of the longest-serving in the world
The travel company was one of the longest-serving in the world. Picture: PA

On all of their different company Twitter accounts, they've stated: "We are sorry to announce that Thomas Cook has ceased trading with immediate effect.

"This account will not be monitored.

"Please visit http://thomascook.caa.co.uk for further advice and information."

What will happen to the holidaymakers?

Everything is still a bit uncertain at the moment when it comes to all of the stranded holidaymakers, as this collapse has ensued the biggest ever peacetime repatriation of British citizens.

It's estimated that around 150,000 holidaymakers from the UK are currently stranded abroad, and it's likely that public money will be used to bring them all back home.

The Civil Aviation Authority has launched a taxpayer-funded airlift in order to bring them home, similar to what happened when airline Monarch went under in October 2017.

Around £60m was used back then to bring everyone back, but it's estimated that it could be even more this time around.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were good sports as they joined in the dancing

Meghan Markle in hysterics over Prince Harry’s dancing as they join in with performance on Royal Tour

Royals

Harry and Meghan arrive in Cape Town with Archie - and lots of his clothes to give away

UK & World

Supreme Court judges to rule on parliament's prorogation tomorrow

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The new series is HERE and we can't wait to see it back on our screens

The Circle 2019: Channel 4 show's start date and what is the new premise of season two?

TV & Movies

66 people voted the mother was “insane” to draw up the document.

Strict mum slammed for forcing son's friends to sign 'insane' contract before sleepover

Lifestyle

Meghan wore her much loved wedges which are currently available

Meghan Markle wears chic tribal printed midi dress and bargain £80 wedges for first Royal Tour appearance

Royals

GBBO 2019 contestants Alice Fevronia, 28, and Henry Bird, 20, are reportedly dating.

Great British Bake Off’s Alice and Henry ’secretly dating’ as show sparks first ever romance

TV & Movies

Googlebox viewers want sister Ellie and Izzie Warner removed from the hit Channel 4 show

Gogglebox viewers call for Ellie and Izzie Warner to be kicked off show following 'disgusting' #MeToo comments

TV & Movies

Vote for your favourite red carpet look from the Emmys 2019

Emmy Awards 2019: Vote for your favourite red carpet look

Fashion